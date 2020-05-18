Global Wall Cladding Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wall Cladding Materials market.

Wall cladding materials, as the term suggests, are the materials used in wall claddings. Wall cladding materials are used to provide protection as well as give an aesthetic look to the infrastructure. Recently, consumer interest has shifted towards design and material quality rather than the cost of wall cladding materials. Attributing to this, wall cladding materials have been gaining popularity at a rapid pace.

Growth in population and urbanization has catalyzed the growth of the building and construction industry, which in turn has led to an increase in the demand for wall cladding materials. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of wall cladding materials has led to a shift towards the use of these materials for better aesthetics. The evolution of architecture and advancement of technology have surged the demand for wall cladding materials in commercial and institutional buildings.

The global Wall Cladding Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wall Cladding Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wall Cladding Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

James Hardie

Acme Brick

Boral Limited

Cembrit

Tata Steel

Alcoa

Saint-Gobain

Etex Group

Nichiha

Armstrong Metalldecken

CSR Limited

FunderMax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wood/Timber

Concrete

Brick Cladding

Stone

Glass

PVC

Tiles

Metal

Others

Segment by Application

Interior

Exterior

