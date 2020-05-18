Global Operating Room Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Operating Room market.

Operating room (OR), also known as an operation theatre or operating suite, is a facility for performing surgical procedures to treat different physiological and pathological conditions in a sterile environment. An operating room equipped with technically advanced equipment empowers surgeons and interventionalists with greater flexibility and ease of handling. ORs equipped with precise instruments and equipment ensure better patient-care and enhanced operational efficiency.

Surge in number of hospitals, increased investment in OR equipment, and increase in global geriatric population drive the market. Growth in regulatory approvals for different OR equipment along with rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The global Operating Room market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Operating Room volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Operating Room market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Admeco

ALVO Medical

BENQ Medical Technology

Biobase

Block

Bussman Medical & Research

Cadolto

Clestra

Fonar Corporation

HT Group

IMRIS

Klimaoprema

KLS Martin Group

Medical Solution

Modul technik

MS Westfalia

Operamed

Richard Wolf

SHD

Stryker Berchtold

Transumed

Yorkon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Modular

Integrated

Intensive Care Unit

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

