Global Operating Room Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Operating room (OR), also known as an operation theatre or operating suite, is a facility for performing surgical procedures to treat different physiological and pathological conditions in a sterile environment. An operating room equipped with technically advanced equipment empowers surgeons and interventionalists with greater flexibility and ease of handling. ORs equipped with precise instruments and equipment ensure better patient-care and enhanced operational efficiency.
Surge in number of hospitals, increased investment in OR equipment, and increase in global geriatric population drive the market. Growth in regulatory approvals for different OR equipment along with rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are anticipated to fuel the market growth.
The global Operating Room market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Operating Room volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Operating Room market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Admeco
ALVO Medical
BENQ Medical Technology
Biobase
Block
Bussman Medical & Research
Cadolto
Clestra
Fonar Corporation
HT Group
IMRIS
Klimaoprema
KLS Martin Group
Medical Solution
Modul technik
MS Westfalia
Operamed
Richard Wolf
SHD
Stryker Berchtold
Transumed
Yorkon
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Modular
Integrated
Intensive Care Unit
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Outpatient Facilities
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
