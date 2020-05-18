Global Fiber Cement Siding Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fiber Cement Siding market.

Fiber cement siding is a building material used to cover the exterior of buildings in both commercial and domestic applications.

Fiber cement is a composite material made of sand, cellulose fiber, and cement. It possesses several benefits such as resistant to termites, impact resistance, fireproof properties, and it does not rot.

Fiber cement sliding consists of imitating wood sliding, overlapping horizontal boards, imitation shingles, and clapboard fiber cement sidings, which provide a smooth finish, enhance curb appeal, and complement a modern exterior home design.

It possesses several benefits such as resistant to termites, impact resistance, fireproof properties, and it does not rot. It acts as an alternative to real wood and vinyl siding, abasically made up of wood pulp, fly ash, and Portland cement. This siding offers aesthetic appearance, extended durability, prolonged maintenance, and affordability.

The following manufacturers are covered:

WB Construction

Allura USA

James Hardie

GAF Material

Cembrit

Equitone

Maxitile

Hekim Yapi

Nichiha

Evonik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Shingle Fiber Cement Siding

Sheet Form Fiber Cement Siding

Lap Siding Fiber Cement Siding

Stucco or Brick Fiber Cement Siding

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

