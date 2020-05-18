Global Skin Care Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Skin Care market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Skin Care market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Skin Care market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Skin Care market.”

Skin care products are used extensively by the population for maintaining and improving the appearance of face and other body parts.

The face skincare product segment accounted for the largest share of the skincare products market during 2017. These products include skin-brightening creams, anti-aging creams, face moisturizers, toners, cleansers, face masks, face scrubs, and sun protection creams. Additionally, the demand for natural and organic skincare products is high owing to an increased number of health-conscious customers across the globe.

During 2017, the offline segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment includes retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs. The offline distribution channel also consists of drugstores, salons and spas, department stores, and medical care institutes.

The global Skin Care market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Skin Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Skin Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LOreal

P&G

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

Amway

BABOR

Clarins

LVMH

Coty

Kao

Revlon

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Chanel

New Avon

Amore Pacific Group

LG Group

Kanabo

Oriflame Cosmetics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Face Skincare Products

Body Care Products

Segment by Application

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

