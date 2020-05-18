Global Commodity Plastics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Commodity Plastics market.

Commodity plastics are plastics that are used in high volume and wide range of applications, such as film for packaging, photographic and magnetic tape, clothing, beverage and trash containers and a variety of household products where mechanical properties and service environments are not critical.

The commodity plastics market has been segmented on the basis of type into Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), and others. The PE segment accounted for the largest share of the commodity plastics market in 2016, in terms of volume. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the commodity plastics market. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for PE commodity plastics in the packaging application owing to the increased demand for packaged food & beverages.

The global Commodity Plastics market is valued at 469800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 783300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commodity Plastics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commodity Plastics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Exxon Mobil

LG Chem

Sumitomo Chemical

The DOW Chemical

SABIC

BASF

Lyondellbasell

Sinopec

Ineos

Formosa Plastics

Mitsubishi Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Construction

