Global Egg Replacers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Egg replacer products have become prominent in the recent years, due to the outbreak of avian flu in major regions such as North America and Europe. Also, the growth in inclination of consumers toward low fat and low cholesterol food products is fueling the demand for egg replacers, as increase in the prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes has been seen in major Asia-Pacific countries.

The application segment of the egg replacers market is estimated to be dominated by bakery & confectionery followed by the sauces, dressings & spreads subsegment in 2017. The sauces, dressings & spreads segment is projected to have the highest growth rate as egg replacers are widely being used in these applications owing to their better emulsification and binding properties.

The global Egg Replacers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Egg Replacers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Egg Replacers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Arla Foods

Kerry Group PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Glanbia PLC

Tate & Lyle PLC

Puratos

Corbion

MGP Ingredients

Danone Nutricia

Fiberstar, Inc.

Florida Food Products, LLC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dairy proteins

Starch

Algal flour

Soy-based products

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery & confectionery

Savories

Sauces, dressings & spreads

Others

