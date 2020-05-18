Global Operating Table Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Operating Table market.

Surgical tables comprise one of the first requirements of a modern healthcare system and thus are likely to be in constant demand over the near future.

There has been a gradual shift from manual operating tables to more sophisticated operating tables incorporating the latest technologies such as hydraulic and electro-hydraulic powered tables with battery systems and locking drawers to allow skilled operating theater staff to access the operating table drawers. The development of more advanced powered as well as hybrid operating equipment that can auto-adjust is likely to create new opportunities for manufacturers of operating tables in the global market. Newer and more advanced operating tables serve to increase the efficiency of the surgical process and are being increasingly preferred by surgeons across the world.

The global Operating Table market is valued at 840 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Operating Table volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Operating Table market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Getinge

Hill-Rom

Skytron

STERIS

Stryker

Mizuho

Alvo

UFSK-OSYS

Medifa-hesse

Eschmann Equipment

AGA Sanitatsartikel

Lojer

Schmitz u. Sohne

Schaerer Medical

Brumaba

Bender

Merivaara

Infinium Medical

Image Diagnostics

Mindray Medical

PAX Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General Operating Tables

Specialty Operating Tables

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

