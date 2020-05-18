Global OLED Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the OLED Materials market.

An organic light-emitting diode (OLED) is a light-emitting diode (LED) in which the emissive electroluminescent layer is a film of organic compound that emits light in response to an electric current.

The global OLED materials market is driven by increase in population and rise in disposable income of consumers. Increase in demand for wireless devices is also anticipated to augment the growth during the forecast period.

OLED materials are widely accepted by Korea and China, as these countries mark the presence of renowned companies in the electronics sector. Changes in standards of living and comfort provided by smartphones driving the demand for these materials.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sigma-Aldrich

DuPont

Novaled

Merck

LG

TCI

Sumitomo Chemical

Universal Display

Dow Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Cambridge Display Technology

Beijing Aglaia Technology

BASF SE

Borun Chemical

Hodogaya Chemical

Heraeus

Samsung

Sumitomo Chemical

Doosan

Duksan Hi-Metal

Konica Minolta

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Substrates

Encapsulation

Anode

HIL

HTL

ETL

EML

Cathode

By Purpose

Display

Lighting

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

