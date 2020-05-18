Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Umeshu market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Umeshu Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Umeshu market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Umeshu Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Umeshu market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Umeshu market.”

Umeshu (plum wine) is a popular Japanese alcoholic beverage, which is prepared by soaking unripe fruits solution of alcohols and sugar. Popular brands of umeshu are Choya and Takara Shuzo. Multiple varieties of umeshu are available with whole ume fruits contained in the bottle, and are easily prepared at home.

The global umeshu (plum wine) market is witnessing significant growth, owing to rise in the global young-adult population; increase in disposable income; and surge in consumer demand for normal, premium, & super premium products. Moreover, continuous efforts by plum wine manufacturers to strengthen distribution channels and extension of purchase channels such as online stores & convenience stores are expected to boost the market growth. In addition, increase in penetration by the global manufacturers in developing economies such as India and China, owing to change in lifestyle & consumer habits is expected to provide significant opportunities for the market growth. However, increase in preference for nonalcoholic beverages, owing to health concerns restricts the market growth.

The global Umeshu market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Umeshu volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Umeshu market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Choya Umeshu

Suntory

Creation Food

Uisuki

Ozeki

Umenoyado

Takara Sake

Jinro

Lotte

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Residential

Commercial

Segment by Application

Convenience Stores

On-premises

Retailers

Supermarkets

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Umeshu Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580