Global High Temperature Gasket Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Gaskets manufactured from high temperature materials are designed for applications involving, exhaust, combustible fluids, flame, and elevated temperatures. High temperature materials such as graphite, fluorosilicone, polytetrafluoroethylene, and fiberglass provide high reliability seals at high temperatures where traditional gasket materials are ineffective.

High Temperature Gasket material is usd for applications that will have continuous temperatures from 350°F to 2300°F. Applications with intense heat, high pressure, saturated steam or hot oils can quickly lead to gasket failure if the wrong material is designated for use.

The global High Temperature Gasket Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Temperature Gasket Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Temperature Gasket Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc.

TEADIT International Produktions GmbH

Flexitallic Group, Inc.

Atlantic Gasket Corporation

San Diego Seal, Inc.

Garlock Sealing Technologies

Advanced Sealing Inc.

Hoosier Gasket Corporation

Permatex, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Graphite

Fluorosilicone

Silicon

Fiber Glass

Teflon

UHT Liquid Gasket Materials

Stainless Steel & Alloy

Others

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Chemical Processing

Primary Metals

Transportation

Others

