Global Digital Lending Platform Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global digital lending platform market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global digital lending platform market report has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, industry verticals, and region.

Introduction:

Digital platforms allow companies to pursue and create new business models that connect buyers and sellers. The lending process begins with bringing a borrower on-board through various sales channels. Lending is simply an act of giving money on credit to another person called the borrower through digital means.

Dynamics:

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries and increasing initiatives by the government of developing countries towards digitization, coupled with approach towards streamline payment method and promote paper less transaction within short period of time are major factors driving growth of the global market. In addition, increasing number of smart phone users, rising internet penetration, and increasing adoption of digital platform across various industries are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing adoption of digital platform from financial institution in order to enhance the customer experience related to payment methods is another factor expected to support growth of the global market. In addition, increasing government expenditure on IT infrastructure in co-ordination with major players is expected to create lucrative opportunities which in turn is expected to support growth of the market to certain extent.

However, increasing concerns related to data security and privacy are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global market to certain extent. In addition, dependency on traditional methods is another factor expected to limit growth of the market.

Technological advancements and increasing investment by major players for data security and privacy, coupled with string government regulation related to cyber security are factors expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, growing expansion activities through strategic alliances among regional and international players are other factors expected to further support growth of the target m arket.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to well-developed IT infrastructure, stringent government regulations related to cyber security, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing government initiatives towards digitization and high internet penetration in the emerging economies in this region.

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solution

Loan Origination

Decision Automation

Portfolio Management

Loan Servicing

Risk and Compliance Management

Loan Management

Business Process Management

Others (KYC, API Gateway, and Reporting)

Services

Design and Implementation

Training and Education

Risk Assessment

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Vertical:

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Credit Unions

Retail Banking

P2P Lenders

