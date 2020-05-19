Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market market.

The global dimethylolpropionic acid market report has been segmented on the basis of application, and region.

Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market: Overview

Dimethylolpropionic acid is a free flowing white crystalline solid that consists of a carboxylic group and two hydroxyl groups. Dimethylolpropionic acid acts as a diol molecule owing to the presence of carboxylic group which is less reactive in nature. Formaldehyde and propionaldehyde are used as raw materials to produce dimethylolpropionic acid. In addition, dimethylolpropionic acid promotes the water solubility of resin and alleviates the introduction of a polar group, which improves the coating adhesion and synthetic fiber dye receptivity.

Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market: Dynamics

Rapid industrialization coupled with increasing demand for dimethylolpropionic acid in polyurethane dispersion and resin coatings in various industries such as medical, electronics, construction, consumer goods, and packaging, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global dimethylolpropionic acid market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for dimethylolpropionic acid in powder coatings for automotive industry, is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing investments in production of dimethylolpropionic acid by manufacturers owing to rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and growing construction industry, is among some factors anticipated to propel growth of the potential market over the long run.

However, availability of substitutes such as trimethylolpropane, trimethylolethane, dimethylolbutanoic acid and others, which may hamper demand for dimethylolpropionic acid and restrain growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Increasing R&D activities and product innovations for various applications is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the potential market during the forecast period.

Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of application, the polyurethane dispersion segment is expected to register major revenue share in the target market over the forecast period, as it improves the quality of polyurethane polymer by increasing the hydrophilic property and is widely used in adhesives, automotive topcoats, glass fiber sizing, wood finishing, and other applications.

Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market: Regional Analysis

The dimethylolpropionic acid market in the Asia Pacific holds major share in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for dimethylolpropionic acid in polyurethane dispersions and presence of prominent players in countries such as China, Japan, and India in the region, is also anticipated to drive growth of the Asia Pacific dimethylolpropionic acid market over the forecast period. The North America dimethylolpropionic acid market is projected to witness significant growth rate in the target market during the forecast period, owing to increasing use in various applications such as adhesives, automotive parts, wood finishing, and others in countries in the region. Europe dimethylolpropionic acid market is anticipated to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period. The dimethylolpropionic acid market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to account for moderate share in terms of revenue in the target market during the forecast period.

Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Polyurethane Dispersion

Resin Coating

Others (Powder Coating and Electrodeposition Coating)

