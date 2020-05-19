Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Disposable Contact Lenses Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global disposable contact lenses market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, design, material, usage, application, distribution channel and region.

Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market: Overview

Contact lenses are plastic lenses fit over the cornea of the eye, gives correct and clear vision and more natural sight as compared to glasses or spectacles. Many people use lenses rather unlike glasses, owing to lenses wont fog up, dont get wet when its rainy or cold weather and gives better sight. Contact disposable lenses can wear for daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, due to more hygienic and increase oxygen permeability. If somebody wants to change their appearance, colored contact lenses help to enhance your look instantly.

Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market: Dynamics

Disposable contact lenses are widely used, due to growing concerns related to looks of an individual, to improve or change eye color is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market in the near future. Growing awareness about disposable contact lenses and rising self-consciousness about appearance in the young population across the globe leads to high adoption of disposable contact lenses products. In addition, Advancement of new technologies such as these lenses use silicone hydrogel that allows more oxygen and subsequent launch of the products with advanced features durability, lightweight, permeability, and sharp vision are some other factors fueling the growth of disposable contact lenses market during the forecast period.

However, the rising number of eye surgeries that correct farsightedness and nearsightedness through surgical procedures is a major factor anticipated to restrain the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material segments, the hydrogel material segment is expected to account major revenue contribution, owing to visual acuity, simple to fit, minimal spectacle distortion or blur, high initial comfort. The polymers material segment is expected to capture second-highest revenue share of the global market, due to required properties such as easy to manufacture & clean, improved flexibility, easily available material are factors to support the growth of this segment.

Among the design segments, the spherical segment is expected to account major revenue contribution in the global disposable contact lenses market followed by the bifocal segment.

Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue, attributable to rising adoption of disposable contact lenses products and growing demand for disposable contact lenses with availability of variety of colors among individuals due to rising disposable income in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India in the region.

The market in North America is expected to register significant growth in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to increasing adoption of cosmetic lenses in media and entertainment sector, changing consumers lifestyle, growing awareness for eye protection, and high penetration of leading brands especially among female population in the countries of the region.

Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Corrective

Cosmetic Lens

Prosthetic Lens

Therapeutic Lens

Segmentation by Design:

Toric

Spherical

Bifocal

Multifocal

Segmentation by Material:

Hydrogel

Polymers

Segmentation by Usage:

Daily

Weekly

Monthly

Yearly

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Optical Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Independent Brand Stores

Online Retailer

Others

