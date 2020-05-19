Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market market.

Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market: Overview

Distributed energy generation refers to small scale energy generation units which generate electricity with the help of renewable resources such as solar, wind, etc. to provide electricity during power outages. Implementation of DEG offers power reliability, reduction in cost of electricity and many other end user application benefits.

Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for distributed energy generation due to ability of conversion of conventional and unconventional resources into electricity, is expected to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Rising concern related to global warming propels adoption of environment-friendly, clean, and free of harmful gases renewable energy resources worldwide, which expected to bolster demand for distributed energy generation systems and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period. The ease of usage, competitive cost, and variety of designs of distributed energy generation systems in renewable resources, are some of the other factors anticipated to boost demand for distributed energy generation systems and propel growth of the global market. In addition, favorable government policies in developing economies and various initiatives taken by the governments to reduce dependency on conventional energy generation and increasing promotional activities for renewable energy resources, are anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Technological advancement and intensive R&D activities, coupled with increasing sponsorship from the various governing authorities is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the players in the global market in coming years.

Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of technology, combined heat and power (CHP) segment is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the target market segmented into on-grid and off-grid. The off-grid segment registered a significant growth rate owing to increasing demand for energy in areas where grid connection network is poorly developed.

On the basis of end-use, commercial and industrial segment is estimated to hold major revenue share in the global market on account of reusability of the sources such as heat energy and industrial wastes.

Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific distributed energy generation (DEG) market accounts for major share to the global market and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand for electricity, significant investments and regulations in the energy sector along with increasing purchase power of people in emerging countries such as china, Korea, and India is expected to propel growth of the target market. Europe accounts for moderate revenue share in the global market and is expected to witness considerable growth in the upcoming period. Adoption of stringent regulations and attractive government schemes including feed-in tariff (FIT) and net metering are some of the major factors estimated to boost the target market in countries in the region.

North America contributes a significant revenue share to the target market. Government norms for green energy consumption is expected to contribute to growth of the DEG market.

Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Fuel Cells

Reciprocating Engines

Gas & Steam Turbines

Wind Turbines

Solar PV Cells

Segmentation by Application:

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Segmentation by End-use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

