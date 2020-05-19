Global Diving Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diving Equipment Market market.

Global Diving Equipment Market: Overview

Diving equipments provide safe, comfortable environment to underwater divers while enabling them for various diving activities. They are designed for recreational and professional use. Diving equipment is modified for underwater work and other activities that includes scuba diving fins, diving masks, snorkels, wet suit and dry suit, cylinder, diving regulators, computers, watches, cameras, etc.

Global Diving Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing participation in recreational activities such as scuba diving among individuals is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global diving equipment market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing curiosity regarding underwater environment and swim without restrictions, is another factor anticipated to support growth in diving activities among people. Growing tourism in costal countries across the globe, coupled with government initiatives to increase travel and tourism are also expected to propel growth of the target market. Increasing adoption for diving equipments by oil and gas industry to perform exploration and maintenance activities under water, is a factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing number of hydroelectric project for power generation is also expected to boost growth of the global diving equipment market over the forecast period.

However, scuba diving causes health risk for individuals with asthma, diabetes, and heart diseases which may affect growth of the global diving equipment market. in addition, occurrence of diving accidents is another challenging factor, may hamper growth of the global market. Nevertheless, use of advanced diving equipment in defence and mining sector can create lucrative opportunities for key players in the target market.

Global Diving Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, the rebreather segment is expected to register for high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing use of rebreather in oil and gas industry while exploration is driving growth of rebreather segment in the global market. Also growing use of rebreather for recreational diving activities is expected to support growth of the segment in the near future.

On the basis of end user, the oil & gas industry segment accounts for major share in terms of revenue. Increasing demand for efficient diving equipment in order to perform underwater tasks regarding oil and gas exploration is anticipated to propel growth of the segment in the target market.

Global Diving Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global market in terms of value and expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period, followed by Europe. Presence of prominent players in North America is a key factor driving growth of the diving equipment market in countries in the region. Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register for significant growth rate in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing tourism and recreational activities in costal countries in the region is fueling demand for diving equipments in the region.

Global Diving Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Cylinders and Propulsion Vehicle

Exposure Suits

Rebreather

Accessories

Decompression Chamber

Segmentation by Depth:

Saturation Diving

Clearance Diving

Recreational Diving

Segmentation by Application:

Defence

Civil

Commercial

Segmentation by End User:

Naval Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Aquaculture Industry

Others

