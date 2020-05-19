Global DNA Test Kits Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the DNA Test Kits Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the DNA Test Kits Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global DNA Test Kits Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global DNA test kits market report has been segmented on the basis of usage sample type, application, and region.

Global DNA Test Kits Market: Overview

Genetic testing is also known as DNA testing. Genetic testing is continually gaining popularity over the past decade. DNA testing is a type of molecular testing methodology which is carried out to check the presence or absence of a particular sequence of deoxyribonucleic acid. All cells in a persons body have the same sequence of DNA. Cell samples are drawn from an individuals blood, less intrusively, hair samples, saliva, etc. in order to carry out the testing procedure.

Global DNA Test Kits Market: Dynamics

increasing focus on health and preventive care coupled with rising incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases are the major key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. In addition, an increasing number of geriatric population, rapidly increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, raising awareness about the online availability of DNA test kits, increasing health care expenditure, are some of the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market. However, lack of technical expertise and trained professional in some developing countries is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Global DNA Test Kits Market: Segment Analysis

Among the sample type segments, the saliva is expected to register the highest market share in terms of revenue. The ancestry testing among the application segment is expected to witness significant market revenue share over the forecast period. This is primarily owing to the increasing incidences of diseases globally.

Global DNA Test Kits Market: Trend

Major players in the target market currently are partnering with healthcare providers such as Hospital and diagnostic clinics, in order to increase the company sales and market share. For instance, in November 2017, Ancestry.com LLC, which is a privately held based in the US, sold nearly 1.5 Mn DNA test kits on Black Friday and estimated that demand for these DNA test kits is increasing continually. In April 2018, Prenetics Limited, which is a Hong Kong-based based genetic testing services company acquired UK-based DNAFit, in order to expand its business globally.

Global DNA Test Kits Market: Regional Analysis

The markets in North America is estimated to a significant major share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to, high presence of leading market players such as 23andMe Inc. andAncestry.com LLC as well as higher demand for DNA testing services for disease risk assessment. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR over the forthcoming years. This is primarily to, higher government initiatives in order to create awareness regarding DNA Test Kits and geriatric population in countries, such as India, Japan, Singapore, and China. The market in Europe is estimated witness high demand in countries such as Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Global DNA Test Kits Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by sample type:

Saliva

Cheek Swab

Segmentation by application:

Ancestry Testing

Diet & Nutrition

Health & Fitness

Disease Risk Assessment

Others

