Global Dried Potatoes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Dried Potatoes Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global dried potatoes market report has been segmented on the basis of form, nature, drying process, end user, and region.

Global Dried Potatoes Market: Overview

Dried potatoes are obtained through removing the water or moisture to a certain extent from raw potatoes in order to retain them for a longer period of time. The whole process consists of cleaning, peeling, slicing, pre-cooking, cooling, mashing, and drying may include either drum dried into flake form or air dried into granule form. The dried potatoes flour are used as a thickening and binding agent in meat mixtures and gravies, soups, and sauces.

Global Dried Potatoes Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for convenience food among the working population is one of the major factor driving growth of the target market. Varying consumption patterns of the population is influencing manufacturers to offer a variety of food products including dried potatoes, which in turns driving growth of the target market. For instance, according to the data published by The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, approximately 50% of potatoes are processed to dried potatoes and other value-added products. Increasing consumption of dried potatoes, owing to its application in various cuisines and dishes, coupled with its binding and thickness properties is another factor expected to support revenue growth of the global market. Moreover, the rising consumption of organic food products is a factor projected to augment the target market growth. Dried potatoes are having an extended shelf life, due to lack of moisture which is anticipated to propel growth of the global market.

The recent trend observed in the target market is consumers are opting gluten-free diets due to several health concerns.

Global Dried Potatoes Market: Segmental Analysis

Growing consumption of snack food globally is projected to support growth of the flakes segment among form segments.

Among the drying process segment, the drum drying segment is estimated to register substantial growth owing to energy efficient and usually used for potato flakes or mashed potatoes.

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of organic food products is expected to propel growth of the organic segment among nature segments.

Among the end user segments, the snack & savory segment is anticipated to register significant growth, owing to the growing consumption of snack food among the young population.

Global Dried Potatoes Market: Regional Analysis

North America market for dried potatoes is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing consumption of convenience food, coupled with growing working women population. In addition, the high production of dried potatoes in this region is projected to support the revenue growth of the target market. For instance, according to the document published by Agricultural Marketing Resource Center (AgMRC) which is a national virtual resource center for value-added agricultural groups “Potatoes are the fourth most important food crop in the world and the leading vegetable crop in the US.

Dried potatoes market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to account for significant revenue shares, owing to the high consumption of snack and savory food among the young population. The strong presence of food manufacturing companies in developing countries such as India and China is a factor expected to propel the target market growth in this region.

Global Dried Potatoes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Flakes

Sliced and Diced

Powdered and Granules

Segmentation by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by Drying Process:

Air Drying

Freeze Drying

Spray Drying

Vacuum Drying

Drum Drying

Segmentation by End User:

Food and Beverages

Bakery

Snacks & Savory

Soups & Salad

Food Service Providers

Retail

