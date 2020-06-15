Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Global Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2019 – 2025

The worldwide Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market to register a CAGR of 65% over the period of 2019–2025. Analysis of the report based on competitive landscape, evolving technologies, current business trends, key industry players, growth pattern, and demand projections by the year 2025. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the market based on its segments and sub-segments.

Know about Market growth in New Research and its Top growing factors by Key Companies like

IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Gem Health, Patientory, iSolve, LLC, FarmaTrust, Medicalchain, EncrypGen, SimplyVitalHealth, Blockpharma, Doc.AI, Nebula Genomics, Embleema

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3098

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market share was valued at USD 0.0481 billion in the year 2018 and is projected to surpass a revenue of USD 1.6 billion by the year 2025.

The latest study provides an in-depth analysis of the market focusing on various market definitions, segmentations, sub-segmentations, products, as well as applications. The report further details of the competitive landscape – outlining the information about the prominent market players at the global as well as the regional level. The development strategies and anticipated growth tactics of the industry players are further highlighted in the study.

The report also contains a detailed overview of the present trends and the forecast growth pattern of the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market till the year 2025. The factors impacting the product penetration and demand such as technology implementation, innovations, etc. are also presented in a detailed manner.

Report Growth Drivers –

Increasing risk of counterfeit drugs

Growing incidence of medical data breaches

Increased application of Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare

Cost-savings in several healthcare applications

Rising need to store and secure medical data

Interoperability

The report overall depicts the potential opportunities for the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market till the year 2025 based on SWOT analysis, growth strategies by the major vendors prevalent in the current scenario, surveys highlighting the current as well as emerging trends, etc. The chief segmentation criteria for Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market include product landscape, technology landscape, type landscape, end-use landscape, and application landscape. Each of these bifurcations presents a holistic overview of the market opportunities by analysing these parameters separately as well as entirely, thereby presenting forecast trends and growth potential of the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market till 2025.

Market Segmentation:

Comprehensive Review of Market Growth, Applications, and Future Prospects

Data exchange and interoperability

Claims adjudication and billing management

Drug supply chain integrity

Clinical trials

Cyber security and internet of medical things (IoMT)

Others

Table of contents for this research [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/blockchain-technology-in-healthcare-market

Key Reasons to Purchase the Market Report