Patient Handling Equipment Market Share Research By Applications And Regions 

The study titled ‘Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Research Report’ includes detailed research undertaken by analysts as well as an in-depth analysis of the global market. A detailed, highly extensive study of this market alongside pivotal aspects that may impact the commercialization graph of this industry has been given in the study.

As per the latest research report, the global Patient Handling Equipment Market is anticipated to depict a CAGR of 11.2% through 2024, having recorded a valuation of 11 billion in 2017.

By 2024, the Patient Handling Equipment Market is expected to hit a remuneration of 23 billion. An extremely definite evaluation of the global market in terms of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis has been covered in this report. The myriad aspects of this industry, having considered its historical and forecast data have been enlisted in the study. Also, the research report is inclusive of substantial details with regards to an efficient SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s five force model of the market.

The Patient Handling Equipment Market report coverage includes numerous aspects like the market size, geographical growth opportunities, important vendors in the market, driving factors and constraints, segmental evaluation, and competitive landscape.

The report intends to enlist myriad updates and data with regards to the market alongside various growth opportunities which may help the global industry expand at an appreciable rate. An in-depth summary of the Patient Handling Equipment Marketcombined with a well-defined set of market definitions as well as outline of the industry have been given in the report.

In the report, the abstract section is inclusive of information on the market dynamics. This section is further categorized into driving factors propelling the market growth, industry hindrances, trends characterizing the market growth, as well as the business opportunities prevalent in the industry.

The Patient Handling Equipment Market report also contains information pertaining to the anticipated CAGR of the global business through the forecast period. In addition, many technological developments and innovations that may possibly boost the industry outlook over the anticipated period are also mentioned in the study.

Top Companies

Getinge AB, Guldmann Inc, Handicare Group AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., HoverTech International, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, Linet Spol. S.R.O., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg, Stryker Corporation

Split by product type, the market has been divided into

Wheelchairs and Scooters

Medical Beds

Bathroom Safety Supplies

Mechanical and Transfer Equipment

Ambulatory Aids

Others

The report is inclusive of commendable information with respect the production, individual segmental growth rate, valuation, pricing, as well as segmental market share.

Split by application, the market is divided into

Acute and Critical Care

Long Term Care

Mobility Assistance

Fall Prevention

Others

This study is inclusive of in-depth information with respect to the consumption of the product as well as application segment market share, in tandem with the growth rate likely to be registered by every application segment.

Report Growth Drivers –

Rising geriatric population

Escalating incidence of disabilities

Risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients

Implementation of regulations ensuring safety of healthcare personnel against manual lifting of patients

