Sports Medicine Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast From 2019 To 2025

The Sports Medicine Market is anticipated to record its name in the billion-dollar space within seven years, by exceeding revenue of US$ 9 billion by 2025, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.4% through 2025.

Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Tornier N.V., Wright Medical Technology, DJO Global, Otto Bock Healthcare, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew Plc, Breg, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, Bauerfeind AG, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Japan MDM, Inc., Ossur Corporate, Cramer Products, Inc.

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Increasing number sports injuries globally

Technological advancements in implants

Growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries and rising number of sports medical centers

Increasing awareness regarding physical fitness and sports activities

