Online Gambling Market: Global Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Demand by Region and Forecast 2025

Online gambling, or virtual gambling, is an internet-based casino or sports-based betting activity. Unlike in-person gambling, it does not involve physical interaction between players, and the sessions are moderated by computer programs. Players can play various virtual games, such as sports betting, poker, blackjack, roulette, and slot machines. The gambling software application can be downloaded on a smart device, or the game can be played through a website. Online gambling platforms offer several benefits, such as cashless transactions, accessibility through any electronic device, personalized budget, and real-time gambling experience.
some of the key players being Betsson AB (BETS-B) , Cherry Spelglädje AB (CHERB) , Flutter Entertainment Plc (PDYPF), Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF), GVC Holdings Plc (GVC), Intralot (INLOT), Kindred Group Plc (KIND-SDB), LeoVegas AB (LEO), MGM Resorts International (MGM), 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365 Group Ltd. etc.
High internet connectivity, along with the rising penetration of smart devices, is driving the growth of the online gambling market. The legalization and cultural approval of online betting in several developed countries are also augmenting the demand for online gambling. Several online sports businesses are establishing high-profile sponsorships with various football and racing clubs, to attract a large consumer base. Moreover, various technological upgradations have led to the advent of virtual reality (VR) and blockchain tools. These tools help in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities to provide an engaging experience to the player. Additionally, rising consumer living standards and the inception of bitcoin gambling are further expected to drive the online gambling market.
Online Gambling Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Game Type:
- Sports Betting
- Football
- Horse Racing
- E-Sports
- Others
- Casino
- Live Casino
- Baccarat
- Blackjack
- Poker
- Slots
- Others
- Others
Breakup by Device:
- Desktop
- Mobile
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
