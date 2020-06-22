Laptop Battery Market Expects to Register a CAGR of 6% During 2020 – 2025

Laptop batteries are utilized to store energy and prolong the operating capacity of laptops. They generate electricity by moving ions from a negatively charged anode to the positively charged cathode. Some of the commonly used laptop batteries include nickel-cadmium (NiCad), nickel-metal hydride (NiMH), lithium-ion (Li-ion) and lithium polymer.

Some of the key players being Amstron Corporation (AWI), Battery Technology Inc (BTI)., Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY), Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company (HPQ), LG Chem Ltd (LGCHEM)., LikkPower, Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY), Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (006400), Sony Corporation (SNE), Toshiba Corporation (TOSBF), Amperex Technology Co. Ltd etc.

The market has been experiencing growth over the past few years on account of rapid urbanization and the escalating demand for cross-functional devices. At present, in view of the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governing agencies of numerous countries have imposed complete lockdown and are encouraging people to adopt social distancing measures. Consequently, various organizations have shifted to remote working models, which has positively influenced the demand for laptop batteries across the globe. However, the temporary shutdown of the manufacturing units and the disrupted supply chains are unable to meet this demand. The market growth is expected to revive once lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

Laptop Battery Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Battery Type:

Primary Batteries

Secodry Batteries

Breakup by Number of Cells:

3

4

6

8

9

12

Breakup by Sales:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

