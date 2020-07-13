FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on MENA Nutraceuticals Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

This Future Market Insights report examines the “MENA Nutraceuticals Market” for the period 2015 – 2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in product offering and the an overview on the health benefits of nutraceutical products.

Nutraceuticals market is under penetration in various region with huge opportunity lying ahead. Nutraceutical is a combination of “Nutrition” and “Pharmaceutical”. So talking about nutraceutical it means food or part of a food that apparently provides health or medicinal benefits, including the prevention and treatment of disease. A nutraceutical may be a naturally medicinally or nutrient-rich active food, such as soybeans or garlic, or it may be a specific component of a food such as the omega-3 fish oil that can be derived from salmon and other cold-water fish.

The nutraceuticals report starts with an overview & the comparison of global retail food market. The report also highlights the various type and definition of nutraceuticals.

In the next section, FMI covers the MENA nutraceuticals market drivers and restraints from the supply and demand, which are influencing the nutraceuticals market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the MENA nutraceutical report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

In the next section the report covers the value chain and distribution channel analysis of MENA nutraceuticals market. This section provides insights on the value chain of nutraceuticals right from the purchase of raw material to the delivery of product to the end user. It also provide insights on the various distribution channel which provide the nutraceuticals in the MENA region with its percent split.

The next section of the report highlights MENA nutraceuticals market rules and regulation and bodies associated with nutraceuticals in MENA. This section also provide insights on regulations which is associated with nutraceuticals and the name of bodies which governs food laws

The next section of the report highlights MENA nutraceuticals market by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2014–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the nutraceutical segment to build a complete picture at regional levels. This study discusses the key trends contributing to growth of nutraceuticals on a regional basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report GCC, North Africa and Rest of Middle East.

All the above sections, by product type evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the nutraceuticals market for the period 2015 –2020. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the MENA market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of nutraceuticals such as dietary supplement, functional food and functional beverages segment. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue value across the MENA nutraceuticals market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the nutraceuticals market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different product types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various nutraceuticals product type, and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the nutraceuticals market.

As previously highlighted, the nutraceuticals market is split on the basis of product type. The MENA nutraceuticals market in terms of product type and regions in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the nutraceuticals market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key nutraceuticals segments, regional adoption and verticals revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the MENA nutraceuticals market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of nutraceuticals type and regions, Future Market Insights developed the nutraceuticals market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, nutraceuticals market Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in nutraceuticals product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are nutraceuticals raw material providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the nutraceuticals value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the nutraceuticals marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the MENA nutraceuticals space. Key competitors covered are BASE SE, Nestle SE, DANONE, Arla Foods, Amway, General Mills and Kellogg’s.