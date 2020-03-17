Biomass gasification refers to the thermochemical conversion of biomass into producer gas or syngas, a combustible gas mixture. Biomass, or solid fuel, includes wood, wood waste, wood pellets and agricultural residues. The process comprises heat, pressure and a limited amount of oxygen for partial combustion. Biomass gasification is an eco-friendly process as it requires renewable raw materials and reduces dependency on fossil fuels, such as coal, diesel and furnace oil. The syngas produced by biomass gasification can be utilized in power generation, cooking and industrial furnaces. According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Biomass Gasification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global biomass electricity production has grown at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2011-2018 reaching a value of US$ 85 Billion in 2018.

Global Biomass Gasification Market Trends:

Rising environmental concerns have catalyzed the demand for renewable energy, which in turn is increasing the need for biomass gasification in diverse sectors. Moreover, the process also helps in reducing the risk of groundwater contamination, managing landfills, and decreasing methane gas emissions. Owing to this, it finds applications in the waste management sector across the world. Furthermore, the increasing population levels, coupled with the rising demand for transportation fuel, is expected to be met by biodiesel and biogas, which are produced via biomass gasification.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biomass-gasification-plant/requestsample

Biomass Gasification Market Segmentation:

Performance of Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market by Source

Solid Biomass

Biogas

Municipal Waste

Liquid Biomass

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biomass-gasification-plant

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group