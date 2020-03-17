According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a volume of 28.5 Million Tons in 2018. Aquafeed is the compound meal that provides essential and balanced nutrition to aquaculture species. Generally, it is sourced from oilseeds, vegetables, grains, and additives containing vitamins, minerals, binders, amino acids, antioxidants, and enzymes. Depending upon the specific requirements of the species, aquafeed is available in the form of granules, pellets, and powders. It helps in stimulating growth, improving immunity, and increasing the mass production of species. As Asia Pacific stands among one of the world’s largest regions in terms of seafood consumption, there has been a rise in the demand for high-quality aquafeed in the region.

Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market Trends

The thriving aquaculture industry, coupled with the rising demand for processed seafood, including shrimp, salmon, and lobster, has augmented the aquafeed market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, significant population growth, along with the rising disposable income levels, has led to a surge in fish production, thereby fueling the demand for aquafeed. Other factors such as rapid urbanization, consumption of high-protein diet, increasing adoption of scientific aquaculture management practices, and rising export-based production of seafood will continue to spur the growth of the Asia Pacific aquafeed market in the upcoming years.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-aquafeed-market/requestsample

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Ingredient

1. Soybean

2. Fish Meal

3. Corn

4. Fish Oil

5. Additives

6. Others

Market Breakup by Additives

1. Amino Acids

2. Antibiotics

3. Vitamins

4. Feed Acidifiers

5. Others

Market Breakup by Product Form

1. Pellets

2. Extruded

3. Powdered

4. Liquid

Market Breakup by End User

1. Carps

2. Shrimp

3. Tilapia

4. Mollusks

5. Catfish

6. Salmon

7. Lobsters

8. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. China

2. Indonesia

3. Japan

4. Bangladesh

5. Thailand

6. Vietnam

7. India

8. Malaysia

9. South Korea

10. Others

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-aquafeed-market

