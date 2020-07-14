Endovascular Aneurysm Repair EVAR Market: Share, Industry Trends, Price, Size, Demand and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global endovascular aneurysm repair market grew at a CAGR of 7% in the period of 2014-2019. An endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a minimally invasive procedure employed to treat an aneurysm, which is a bulging, dilation or enlargement in the wall of an artery. This surgery involves making a small incision through which an endovascular graft is inserted inside the artery. The graft, inserted through the arteries in a long, narrow and flexible tube, which prevents blood from flowing into the aneurysm by expanding and sealing it off. Since open aneurysm repair requires surgically opening the chest or abdomen area of the patient, the rate of associated post-procedural complications is extremely high and often requires secondary re-intervention. However, EVAR is gaining widespread popularity among healthcare professionals as it results in short hospital stays and quicker recovery.

Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Trends:

A rise in the number of smokers, along with an increase in the consumption of alcohol, has significantly increased the risks of developing an aneurysm. This, along with the growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with the EVAR procedure, has provided a thrust to the market growth. Increasing geriatric population is further contributing to the market growth as older people are more prone to developing serious medical conditions. Additionally, the prevalence of high blood pressure increases the risk of heart, blood vessel and circulation problems, which can often lead to increased chances of developing aneurysms. Furthermore, enhanced research and development (R&D) activities have led to the advent of durable devices utilized for the procedure, which are expected to minimize the chances of failures, endoleaks and aneurysm rupture. Improved techniques and technological advancements have resulted in quicker and less-invasive procedures, which have reduced infection rates and improved patient outcomes. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Indication:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

Others

Market Breakup by Product:

Percutaneous EVAR

Fenestrated EVAR

Aortic Stents and TAA Grafts

Others

Market Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Market Breakup by Age:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Market Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these include:

Medtronic

Cook Group Incorporated

L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Bolton Medical Inc

Gamida Cell Ltd.

JOTEC GmbH

Getinge AB (Maquet)

Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co. Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Endologix Inc.

Lombard Medical

Cardinal Health, Inc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

