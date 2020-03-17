According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Dental Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to reach a value of US$ 5.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2025. Dental implants are artificial teeth roots that are surgically positioned into the jawbone to hold a replacement tooth or bridge. They are widely used by people who have lost teeth due to periodontal diseases, an injury or some other reason. They provide the ability to chew food and help in protecting the existing teeth by preserving the bone structure. They are usually available in two types, namely endosteal and subperiosteal implants.

Market Trends

The rise in the geriatric population and corresponding age-related dental diseases are catalyzing the demand for dental implants across the globe. Moreover, there is an increase in the prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases in the overall population, which is further driving the growth of the market. Other factors, such as the increasing willingness to adopt dental cosmetic surgeries, growing dental tourism in emerging countries, improper oral hygiene among children and adults, and inflating disposable incomes of consumers are further impelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation: Market Breakup by Material

1. Titanium Dental Implants

2. Zirconium Dental Implants

Market Breakup by Product

1. Endosteal Implants

2. Subperiosteal Implants

3. Transosteal Implants

4. Intramucosal Implants

Market Breakup by End-Use

1. Hospitals

2. Dental Clinics

3. Academic and Research Institutes

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc

Nobel Biocare Services AG (NOBN)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd. (kosdaq:048260)

Straumann Group (otcmkts:SAUHY)

Bicon, LLC

Anthogyr SAS

Dentsply Sirona

Dentium Co., Ltd.

T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Medical Corporation

Danaher Corporation

