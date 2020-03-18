LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Pea Protein Isolate market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Pea Protein Isolate market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Pea Protein Isolate market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Pea Protein Isolate market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Pea Protein Isolate market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Pea Protein Isolate market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Research Report: Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Shandong Huatai Food

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Segmentation by Product: Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%)High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%)

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Segmentation by Application: Sports Nutrition FoodEnergy DrinksHealth FoodPet FoodOther

Each segment of the global Pea Protein Isolate market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Pea Protein Isolate market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Pea Protein Isolate market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Pea Protein Isolate market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Pea Protein Isolate market?

• What will be the size of the global Pea Protein Isolate market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Pea Protein Isolate market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Pea Protein Isolate market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Pea Protein Isolate market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Pea Protein Isolate market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Pea Protein Isolate market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pea Protein Isolate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)

1.4.3 Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%)

1.4.4 High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Sports Nutrition Food

1.5.3 Energy Drinks

1.5.4 Health Food

1.5.5 Pet Food

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Production

2.1.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Pea Protein Isolate Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Pea Protein Isolate Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Pea Protein Isolate Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Pea Protein Isolate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Pea Protein Isolate Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Pea Protein Isolate Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Pea Protein Isolate Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Pea Protein Isolate Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Pea Protein Isolate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Pea Protein Isolate Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Pea Protein Isolate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Pea Protein Isolate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Pea Protein Isolate Production by Regions

4.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Pea Protein Isolate Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Pea Protein Isolate Production

4.2.2 United States Pea Protein Isolate Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Pea Protein Isolate Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Pea Protein Isolate Production

4.3.2 Europe Pea Protein Isolate Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Pea Protein Isolate Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Pea Protein Isolate Production

4.4.2 China Pea Protein Isolate Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Pea Protein Isolate Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Pea Protein Isolate Production

4.5.2 Japan Pea Protein Isolate Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Pea Protein Isolate Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Pea Protein Isolate Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Pea Protein Isolate Revenue by Type

6.3 Pea Protein Isolate Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Pea Protein Isolate Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Pea Protein Isolate Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Emsland Group

8.1.1 Emsland Group Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pea Protein Isolate

8.1.4 Pea Protein Isolate Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Roquette

8.2.1 Roquette Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pea Protein Isolate

8.2.4 Pea Protein Isolate Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Cosucra

8.3.1 Cosucra Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pea Protein Isolate

8.3.4 Pea Protein Isolate Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Nutri-Pea

8.4.1 Nutri-Pea Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pea Protein Isolate

8.4.4 Pea Protein Isolate Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Shuangta Food

8.5.1 Shuangta Food Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pea Protein Isolate

8.5.4 Pea Protein Isolate Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

8.6.1 Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pea Protein Isolate

8.6.4 Pea Protein Isolate Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Shandong Jianyuan Foods

8.7.1 Shandong Jianyuan Foods Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pea Protein Isolate

8.7.4 Pea Protein Isolate Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Shandong Huatai Food

8.8.1 Shandong Huatai Food Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pea Protein Isolate

8.8.4 Pea Protein Isolate Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Pea Protein Isolate Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Pea Protein Isolate Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Pea Protein Isolate Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Pea Protein Isolate Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Pea Protein Isolate Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Pea Protein Isolate Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Pea Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Pea Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Pea Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Pea Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Pea Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Pea Protein Isolate Upstream Market

11.1.1 Pea Protein Isolate Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Pea Protein Isolate Raw Material

11.1.3 Pea Protein Isolate Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Pea Protein Isolate Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Pea Protein Isolate Distributors

11.5 Pea Protein Isolate Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

