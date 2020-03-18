LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Research Report: Galaxy Magnetic, Shanghai San Huan Magnetics, Daido Electronics, Innuovo Magnetics, Yunsheng Company, AT&M, Magsuper, Earth- Panda, Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics

Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Segmentation by Product: NdFeB MagnetSmCo Magnet

Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Segmentation by Application: High Efficiency MotorsHybrid/Electric VehiclesHard Disk DrivesOthers

Each segment of the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market?

• What will be the size of the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 NdFeB Magnet

1.4.3 SmCo Magnet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 High Efficiency Motors

1.5.3 Hybrid/Electric Vehicles

1.5.4 Hard Disk Drives

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production

2.1.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production by Regions

4.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production

4.2.2 United States Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production

4.3.2 Europe Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production

4.4.2 China Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production

4.5.2 Japan Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue by Type

6.3 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Galaxy Magnetic

8.1.1 Galaxy Magnetic Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

8.1.4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Shanghai San Huan Magnetics

8.2.1 Shanghai San Huan Magnetics Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

8.2.4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Daido Electronics

8.3.1 Daido Electronics Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

8.3.4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Innuovo Magnetics

8.4.1 Innuovo Magnetics Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

8.4.4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Yunsheng Company

8.5.1 Yunsheng Company Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

8.5.4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 AT&M

8.6.1 AT&M Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

8.6.4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Magsuper

8.7.1 Magsuper Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

8.7.4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Earth- Panda

8.8.1 Earth- Panda Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

8.8.4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics

8.9.1 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

8.9.4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Upstream Market

11.1.1 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Raw Material

11.1.3 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Distributors

11.5 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

