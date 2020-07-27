Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Dicyandiamide Market

Dicyandiamide (DCD), which is also known as 2-Cyanoguanidine, is a alkaline, hydrophilic white crystalline compound. Dicyandiamide is primarily used as raw material for active pharmaceutical ingredients production for making anti-diabetic drugs. It is also used as a curing agent in epoxy resins and laminates for circuit boards and adhesives. It is also used in production of organic chemicals, which include, water treatment chemicals, slow and controlled nitrogen release fertilizers, dye fixing agents, and pharmaceuticals. Dicyandiamide are of different grades based on purity. The grades include pharmaceutical grade, electronic grade, industrial grade, and others. Currently, pharmaceutical grade dicyandiamide is mainly used compared to other types. The dicyandiamide market is expanding at a significant rate. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

Request PDF Brochure : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42551

Diabetes is one of the most common and rapidly increasing diseases across the globe. Diabetes is often referred to by doctors as diabetes mellitus. More than 400 million people across the globe are currently suffering from diabetes mellitus. Approximately 552 million people are anticipated to suffer from diabetes by 2030. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type and accounts for more than 90% of all cases of diabetes. Rise in diabetic population across the globe is ascribed to the rise in urbanization, changing population, increasing prevalence of obesity, and lack of physical activity.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=42551

Dicyandiamide is primarily used in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which are used in production of metformin, a preferred drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Metformin is also used in the treatment of excess weight and obesity. Metformin improves glucose tolerance in diabetic patients, lowering basal and postprandial plasma glucose.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global (Food & Beverages) Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frozen-fish-amp-seafood-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-70-bn-by-2030-growing-demand-for-healthy-foods-to-generate-novel-opportunities-tmr-817169168.html

Dicyandiamide is used as an intermediate in the production of fertilizers, flame retardants, coatings, adhesives, etc. Melamine can also be produced using raw materials such as dicyandiamide, hydrogen cyanide, and urea. Melamine, in combination with formaldehyde and other agents, is used to produce melamine resins, which are used in high pressure decorative laminates. However, over the years, manufacturing processes for the production of melamine have been commercialized through the usage of dicyandiamide and urea.

Buy Now : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=42551

Currently, manufacturers of melamine prefer urea as a raw material over dicyandiamide, as the urea process entails lower manufacturing costs. Furthermore, urea is more readily and easily available compared to dicyandiamide across the globe. Production of dicyandiamide is concentrated primarily in Asia Pacific and some countries in Europe such as Germany. Therefore, manufacturers have started replacing their melamine manufacturing process from dicyandiamide to urea since the last few years. Currently, all the melamine production facilities across the globe are based on urea.

About AS :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.