Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plasterboard Market

Plasterboard are essentially used in residential and commercial frame construction as an internal wall board or a ceiling lining, giving the frames different properties such as cutting down noise transmission across the walls, eco-friendliness, and moisture accumulation in bathrooms and kitchens, depending on various additives added the final plasterboard product. Depending on the application, plasterboards are also available in a variety of sheet sizes and thickness. For example, acoustic plasterboards restrict sound while thermal plasterboards help reduce energy-loss from the buildings. With rapid urbanization across the world, especially in the emerging economies, which is leading to exponential rise of the construction industry, the global market for plasterboard is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023.

This report on global plasterboard market is a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the factors that are expected to influence the demand over the course of next few years. The report also highlights some of the trends of the market that may help the buyers plot their strategic expansion plans on in order to tap new available opportunities. The report also contains a featured section on the prominent companies that are currently functional in the market for plasterboard, evaluating their market share and analyzing their product portfolio and recent developments.

The global plasterboard market can be segmented on the basis of type, form, end-use industry, and geography. By product type, the market can be categorized into standard, fire-resistant, moisture resistant, thermal, specialist, impact-resistant, and triple low-e or gas filled. On the basis of form, the global plasterboard market can be divided into tapered-edged or square-edged. Residential and non-residential buildings are two segments of the market on the basis of end-users while geographically, the report studies the lucrativeness of the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Etex Group, Saint-Gobain S.A., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, USG Corporation, Boral Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., KNAUF Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., and National Gypsum Company are some of the prominent companies currently operating in global plasterboard market.

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

