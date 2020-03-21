LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Neodymium Iron Boron market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Research Report: Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Zhong Ke San Huan, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, BJM, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhongyuan Magnetic, Earth- Panda, Magsuper

Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market by Type: Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet, Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets, Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets

Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market by Application: Computer, Electronic Industry, Office Automation Equipment, Auto Industry, Others

The Neodymium Iron Boron market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Neodymium Iron Boron market. In this chapter of the Neodymium Iron Boron report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Neodymium Iron Boron report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Neodymium Iron Boron market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Neodymium Iron Boron market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Neodymium Iron Boron market?

Table of Contents

1 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Overview

1.1 Neodymium Iron Boron Product Overview

1.2 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet

1.2.2 Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets

1.2.3 Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets

1.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Neodymium Iron Boron Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Neodymium Iron Boron Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Neodymium Iron Boron Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neodymium Iron Boron Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Neodymium Iron Boron Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Neodymium Iron Boron as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Neodymium Iron Boron Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Neodymium Iron Boron Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Neodymium Iron Boron by Application

4.1 Neodymium Iron Boron Segment by Application

4.1.1 Computer

4.1.2 Electronic Industry

4.1.3 Office Automation Equipment

4.1.4 Auto Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Neodymium Iron Boron Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Neodymium Iron Boron by Application

4.5.2 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron by Application

5 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Iron Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neodymium Iron Boron Business

10.1 Hitachi Metals

10.1.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hitachi Metals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hitachi Metals Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hitachi Metals Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

10.2 Shin-Etsu

10.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shin-Etsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Shin-Etsu Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

10.3 TDK

10.3.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.3.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 TDK Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 TDK Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.3.5 TDK Recent Development

10.4 VAC

10.4.1 VAC Corporation Information

10.4.2 VAC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 VAC Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 VAC Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.4.5 VAC Recent Development

10.5 Zhong Ke San Huan

10.5.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Corporation Information

10.5.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.5.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Development

10.6 Yunsheng Company

10.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yunsheng Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Yunsheng Company Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Yunsheng Company Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.6.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Development

10.7 YSM

10.7.1 YSM Corporation Information

10.7.2 YSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 YSM Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 YSM Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.7.5 YSM Recent Development

10.8 JL MAG

10.8.1 JL MAG Corporation Information

10.8.2 JL MAG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 JL MAG Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 JL MAG Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.8.5 JL MAG Recent Development

10.9 ZHmag

10.9.1 ZHmag Corporation Information

10.9.2 ZHmag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ZHmag Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ZHmag Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.9.5 ZHmag Recent Development

10.10 BJM

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Neodymium Iron Boron Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BJM Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BJM Recent Development

10.11 AT&M

10.11.1 AT&M Corporation Information

10.11.2 AT&M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 AT&M Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 AT&M Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.11.5 AT&M Recent Development

10.12 NBJJ

10.12.1 NBJJ Corporation Information

10.12.2 NBJJ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 NBJJ Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 NBJJ Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.12.5 NBJJ Recent Development

10.13 Innuovo Magnetics

10.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Development

10.14 SGM

10.14.1 SGM Corporation Information

10.14.2 SGM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 SGM Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 SGM Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.14.5 SGM Recent Development

10.15 Galaxy Magnetic

10.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information

10.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Development

10.16 Zhongyuan Magnetic

10.16.1 Zhongyuan Magnetic Corporation Information

10.16.2 Zhongyuan Magnetic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Zhongyuan Magnetic Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Zhongyuan Magnetic Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.16.5 Zhongyuan Magnetic Recent Development

10.17 Earth- Panda

10.17.1 Earth- Panda Corporation Information

10.17.2 Earth- Panda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Earth- Panda Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Earth- Panda Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.17.5 Earth- Panda Recent Development

10.18 Magsuper

10.18.1 Magsuper Corporation Information

10.18.2 Magsuper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Magsuper Neodymium Iron Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Magsuper Neodymium Iron Boron Products Offered

10.18.5 Magsuper Recent Development

11 Neodymium Iron Boron Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Neodymium Iron Boron Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Neodymium Iron Boron Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

