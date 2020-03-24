LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1597359/global-single-ply-membrane-roofing-market

The competitive landscape of the global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Research Report: GAF, Bauder, IKO, Duro-Last, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Carlisle SynTec Systems, BMI Icopal, Axter, Eagle Insulations, Sika Sarnafil, Flex Membrane International, Fatra, Versico, Bailey Atlantic, Mule-Hide, Seaman (FiberTite), Imper

Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market by Type: TPO, PVC, EPDM, Others

Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market by Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

The Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market. In this chapter of the Single-Ply Membrane Roofing report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Single-Ply Membrane Roofing report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1597359/global-single-ply-membrane-roofing-market

Table of Contents

1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Product Overview

1.2 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 TPO

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 EPDM

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Single-Ply Membrane Roofing as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing by Application

4.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Residential

4.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing by Application

4.5.2 Europe Single-Ply Membrane Roofing by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Membrane Roofing by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Membrane Roofing by Application

5 North America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Business

10.1 GAF

10.1.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.1.2 GAF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 GAF Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GAF Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.1.5 GAF Recent Development

10.2 Bauder

10.2.1 Bauder Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bauder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bauder Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Bauder Recent Development

10.3 IKO

10.3.1 IKO Corporation Information

10.3.2 IKO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 IKO Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 IKO Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.3.5 IKO Recent Development

10.4 Duro-Last

10.4.1 Duro-Last Corporation Information

10.4.2 Duro-Last Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Duro-Last Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Duro-Last Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.4.5 Duro-Last Recent Development

10.5 Johns Manville

10.5.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Johns Manville Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Johns Manville Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.5.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.6 Firestone Building Products

10.6.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information

10.6.2 Firestone Building Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Firestone Building Products Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Firestone Building Products Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.6.5 Firestone Building Products Recent Development

10.7 Carlisle SynTec Systems

10.7.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Carlisle SynTec Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Carlisle SynTec Systems Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Carlisle SynTec Systems Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.7.5 Carlisle SynTec Systems Recent Development

10.8 BMI Icopal

10.8.1 BMI Icopal Corporation Information

10.8.2 BMI Icopal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 BMI Icopal Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 BMI Icopal Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.8.5 BMI Icopal Recent Development

10.9 Axter

10.9.1 Axter Corporation Information

10.9.2 Axter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Axter Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Axter Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.9.5 Axter Recent Development

10.10 Eagle Insulations

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Eagle Insulations Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Eagle Insulations Recent Development

10.11 Sika Sarnafil

10.11.1 Sika Sarnafil Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sika Sarnafil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sika Sarnafil Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sika Sarnafil Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.11.5 Sika Sarnafil Recent Development

10.12 Flex Membrane International

10.12.1 Flex Membrane International Corporation Information

10.12.2 Flex Membrane International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Flex Membrane International Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Flex Membrane International Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.12.5 Flex Membrane International Recent Development

10.13 Fatra

10.13.1 Fatra Corporation Information

10.13.2 Fatra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Fatra Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Fatra Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.13.5 Fatra Recent Development

10.14 Versico

10.14.1 Versico Corporation Information

10.14.2 Versico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Versico Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Versico Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.14.5 Versico Recent Development

10.15 Bailey Atlantic

10.15.1 Bailey Atlantic Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bailey Atlantic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Bailey Atlantic Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Bailey Atlantic Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.15.5 Bailey Atlantic Recent Development

10.16 Mule-Hide

10.16.1 Mule-Hide Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mule-Hide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Mule-Hide Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Mule-Hide Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.16.5 Mule-Hide Recent Development

10.17 Seaman (FiberTite)

10.17.1 Seaman (FiberTite) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Seaman (FiberTite) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Seaman (FiberTite) Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Seaman (FiberTite) Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.17.5 Seaman (FiberTite) Recent Development

10.18 Imper

10.18.1 Imper Corporation Information

10.18.2 Imper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Imper Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Imper Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Products Offered

10.18.5 Imper Recent Development

11 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.