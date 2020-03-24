LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Research Report: 3M, DowDuPont, Henkel, Innovative Resin Systems, Plexus, Masterbond, Norton, Sika, LORD, Bostik, Dominion Sure Seal, Duramix, SEM Products

Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market by Type: Steel, Aluminum, Others

Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market by Application: Bumpers, Spoilers, Dash Boards, Body Panels, Front Grills, Others

The Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market. In this chapter of the Automotive Body Repair Adhesives report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Automotive Body Repair Adhesives report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives market?

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Steel

1.2.2 Aluminum

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Body Repair Adhesives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives by Application

4.1 Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bumpers

4.1.2 Spoilers

4.1.3 Dash Boards

4.1.4 Body Panels

4.1.5 Front Grills

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Body Repair Adhesives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Body Repair Adhesives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Body Repair Adhesives by Application

5 North America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 3M Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3M Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DowDuPont Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.3 Henkel

10.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Henkel Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Henkel Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.3.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.4 Innovative Resin Systems

10.4.1 Innovative Resin Systems Corporation Information

10.4.2 Innovative Resin Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Innovative Resin Systems Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Innovative Resin Systems Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.4.5 Innovative Resin Systems Recent Development

10.5 Plexus

10.5.1 Plexus Corporation Information

10.5.2 Plexus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Plexus Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Plexus Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.5.5 Plexus Recent Development

10.6 Masterbond

10.6.1 Masterbond Corporation Information

10.6.2 Masterbond Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Masterbond Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Masterbond Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.6.5 Masterbond Recent Development

10.7 Norton

10.7.1 Norton Corporation Information

10.7.2 Norton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Norton Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Norton Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.7.5 Norton Recent Development

10.8 Sika

10.8.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sika Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sika Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.8.5 Sika Recent Development

10.9 LORD

10.9.1 LORD Corporation Information

10.9.2 LORD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 LORD Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 LORD Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.9.5 LORD Recent Development

10.10 Bostik

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bostik Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bostik Recent Development

10.11 Dominion Sure Seal

10.11.1 Dominion Sure Seal Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dominion Sure Seal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Dominion Sure Seal Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Dominion Sure Seal Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.11.5 Dominion Sure Seal Recent Development

10.12 Duramix

10.12.1 Duramix Corporation Information

10.12.2 Duramix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Duramix Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Duramix Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.12.5 Duramix Recent Development

10.13 SEM Products

10.13.1 SEM Products Corporation Information

10.13.2 SEM Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SEM Products Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SEM Products Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Products Offered

10.13.5 SEM Products Recent Development

11 Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Body Repair Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

