LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Research Report: Arkema, DowDuPont, Exxon, Lucobit AG, Repsol SA, Lyondell Basell, INEOS, Jilin Petrochemical

Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market by Type: Ethyl Acrylate, 2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate

Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market by Application: Packaging, Plastics, Paints And Polymers, Textiles, Leather, Surface Coatings

The Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market. In this chapter of the Ethylene Butyl Acrylate report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Ethylene Butyl Acrylate report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market?

Table of Contents

1 Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Overview

1.1 Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Product Overview

1.2 Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ethyl Acrylate

1.2.2 2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate

1.2.3 Methyl Acrylate

1.3 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ethylene Butyl Acrylate as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate by Application

4.1 Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Segment by Application

4.1.1 Packaging

4.1.2 Plastics

4.1.3 Paints And Polymers

4.1.4 Textiles

4.1.5 Leather

4.1.6 Surface Coatings

4.2 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate by Application

4.5.2 Europe Ethylene Butyl Acrylate by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Butyl Acrylate by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Butyl Acrylate by Application

5 North America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Business

10.1 Arkema

10.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.1.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Arkema Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Arkema Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Products Offered

10.1.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DowDuPont Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.3 Exxon

10.3.1 Exxon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Exxon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Exxon Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Exxon Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Products Offered

10.3.5 Exxon Recent Development

10.4 Lucobit AG

10.4.1 Lucobit AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lucobit AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Lucobit AG Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lucobit AG Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Products Offered

10.4.5 Lucobit AG Recent Development

10.5 Repsol SA

10.5.1 Repsol SA Corporation Information

10.5.2 Repsol SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Repsol SA Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Repsol SA Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Products Offered

10.5.5 Repsol SA Recent Development

10.6 Lyondell Basell

10.6.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lyondell Basell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Lyondell Basell Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lyondell Basell Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Products Offered

10.6.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Development

10.7 INEOS

10.7.1 INEOS Corporation Information

10.7.2 INEOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 INEOS Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 INEOS Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Products Offered

10.7.5 INEOS Recent Development

10.8 Jilin Petrochemical

10.8.1 Jilin Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jilin Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Jilin Petrochemical Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jilin Petrochemical Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Products Offered

10.8.5 Jilin Petrochemical Recent Development

11 Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

