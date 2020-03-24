LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Fire Protection Material Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Fire Protection Material market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Fire Protection Material market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Fire Protection Material market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire Protection Material Market Research Report: The Hilti Group, 3M, Akzo Nobel NV, Morgan Advanced Materials, Specified Technologies, ETEX, Tremco Incorporated, BASF SE, Isolatek International, USG Corporation

Global Fire Protection Material Market by Type: Sealants & Filler, Mortar, Sheet & Board, Spray, Preformed Device, Putty, Cast-in Device, Others

Global Fire Protection Material Market by Application: Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Residential Construction

The Fire Protection Material market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Fire Protection Material market. In this chapter of the Fire Protection Material report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Fire Protection Material report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Fire Protection Material market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Fire Protection Material market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Fire Protection Material market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Fire Protection Material market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Fire Protection Material market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Fire Protection Material market?

Table of Contents

1 Fire Protection Material Market Overview

1.1 Fire Protection Material Product Overview

1.2 Fire Protection Material Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Sealants & Filler

1.2.2 Mortar

1.2.3 Sheet & Board

1.2.4 Spray

1.2.5 Preformed Device

1.2.6 Putty

1.2.7 Cast-in Device

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Fire Protection Material Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Fire Protection Material Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Fire Protection Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Fire Protection Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Fire Protection Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Fire Protection Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Fire Protection Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Fire Protection Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Fire Protection Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Fire Protection Material Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fire Protection Material Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fire Protection Material Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Fire Protection Material Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fire Protection Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fire Protection Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fire Protection Material Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fire Protection Material Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fire Protection Material as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fire Protection Material Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fire Protection Material Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fire Protection Material Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Fire Protection Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fire Protection Material Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fire Protection Material Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Fire Protection Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Fire Protection Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Fire Protection Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Fire Protection Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Fire Protection Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Fire Protection Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Fire Protection Material by Application

4.1 Fire Protection Material Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Construction

4.1.2 Industrial Construction

4.1.3 Residential Construction

4.2 Global Fire Protection Material Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Fire Protection Material Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Fire Protection Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Fire Protection Material Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Fire Protection Material by Application

4.5.2 Europe Fire Protection Material by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Material by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Fire Protection Material by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Material by Application

5 North America Fire Protection Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Fire Protection Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Fire Protection Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Fire Protection Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire Protection Material Business

10.1 The Hilti Group

10.1.1 The Hilti Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 The Hilti Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 The Hilti Group Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 The Hilti Group Fire Protection Material Products Offered

10.1.5 The Hilti Group Recent Development

10.2 3M

10.2.1 3M Corporation Information

10.2.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 3M Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 3M Recent Development

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

10.3.1 Akzo Nobel NV Corporation Information

10.3.2 Akzo Nobel NV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Akzo Nobel NV Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Akzo Nobel NV Fire Protection Material Products Offered

10.3.5 Akzo Nobel NV Recent Development

10.4 Morgan Advanced Materials

10.4.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation Information

10.4.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Fire Protection Material Products Offered

10.4.5 Morgan Advanced Materials Recent Development

10.5 Specified Technologies

10.5.1 Specified Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 Specified Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Specified Technologies Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Specified Technologies Fire Protection Material Products Offered

10.5.5 Specified Technologies Recent Development

10.6 ETEX

10.6.1 ETEX Corporation Information

10.6.2 ETEX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ETEX Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ETEX Fire Protection Material Products Offered

10.6.5 ETEX Recent Development

10.7 Tremco Incorporated

10.7.1 Tremco Incorporated Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tremco Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Tremco Incorporated Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Tremco Incorporated Fire Protection Material Products Offered

10.7.5 Tremco Incorporated Recent Development

10.8 BASF SE

10.8.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.8.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 BASF SE Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 BASF SE Fire Protection Material Products Offered

10.8.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.9 Isolatek International

10.9.1 Isolatek International Corporation Information

10.9.2 Isolatek International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Isolatek International Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Isolatek International Fire Protection Material Products Offered

10.9.5 Isolatek International Recent Development

10.10 USG Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fire Protection Material Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 USG Corporation Fire Protection Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 USG Corporation Recent Development

11 Fire Protection Material Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fire Protection Material Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fire Protection Material Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

