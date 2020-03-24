LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Flame Resistant Fabric market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Flame Resistant Fabric market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Flame Resistant Fabric market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market Research Report: DowDuPont, Teijin, Kaneka Corporation, PBI Performance Products, Royal Tencate NV, Westex By Milliken, Gun Ei Chemical Industry, Huntsman Corporation, Lenzing AG, Solvay Sa, W L Gore & Associates

Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market by Type: Apparel, Non-apparel

Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market by Application: Industrial Protective Clothing, Law Enforcement, Firefighting Services, Transport, Others

The Flame Resistant Fabric market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Flame Resistant Fabric market. In this chapter of the Flame Resistant Fabric report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Flame Resistant Fabric report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Flame Resistant Fabric market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Flame Resistant Fabric market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Flame Resistant Fabric market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Flame Resistant Fabric market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Flame Resistant Fabric market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Flame Resistant Fabric market?

Table of Contents

1 Flame Resistant Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Flame Resistant Fabric Product Overview

1.2 Flame Resistant Fabric Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Apparel

1.2.2 Non-apparel

1.3 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flame Resistant Fabric Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Flame Resistant Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flame Resistant Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flame Resistant Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flame Resistant Fabric Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flame Resistant Fabric Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flame Resistant Fabric as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flame Resistant Fabric Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flame Resistant Fabric Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Flame Resistant Fabric Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Resistant Fabric Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Flame Resistant Fabric Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Flame Resistant Fabric Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Resistant Fabric Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Flame Resistant Fabric by Application

4.1 Flame Resistant Fabric Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Protective Clothing

4.1.2 Law Enforcement

4.1.3 Firefighting Services

4.1.4 Transport

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Flame Resistant Fabric Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Flame Resistant Fabric by Application

4.5.2 Europe Flame Resistant Fabric by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Flame Resistant Fabric by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Flame Resistant Fabric by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Flame Resistant Fabric by Application

5 North America Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Resistant Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Resistant Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Flame Resistant Fabric Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flame Resistant Fabric Business

10.1 DowDuPont

10.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 DowDuPont Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DowDuPont Flame Resistant Fabric Products Offered

10.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.2 Teijin

10.2.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.2.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Teijin Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.3 Kaneka Corporation

10.3.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kaneka Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Kaneka Corporation Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kaneka Corporation Flame Resistant Fabric Products Offered

10.3.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Development

10.4 PBI Performance Products

10.4.1 PBI Performance Products Corporation Information

10.4.2 PBI Performance Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 PBI Performance Products Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 PBI Performance Products Flame Resistant Fabric Products Offered

10.4.5 PBI Performance Products Recent Development

10.5 Royal Tencate NV

10.5.1 Royal Tencate NV Corporation Information

10.5.2 Royal Tencate NV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Royal Tencate NV Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Royal Tencate NV Flame Resistant Fabric Products Offered

10.5.5 Royal Tencate NV Recent Development

10.6 Westex By Milliken

10.6.1 Westex By Milliken Corporation Information

10.6.2 Westex By Milliken Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Westex By Milliken Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Westex By Milliken Flame Resistant Fabric Products Offered

10.6.5 Westex By Milliken Recent Development

10.7 Gun Ei Chemical Industry

10.7.1 Gun Ei Chemical Industry Corporation Information

10.7.2 Gun Ei Chemical Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Gun Ei Chemical Industry Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Gun Ei Chemical Industry Flame Resistant Fabric Products Offered

10.7.5 Gun Ei Chemical Industry Recent Development

10.8 Huntsman Corporation

10.8.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Huntsman Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Huntsman Corporation Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Huntsman Corporation Flame Resistant Fabric Products Offered

10.8.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Lenzing AG

10.9.1 Lenzing AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lenzing AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Lenzing AG Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Lenzing AG Flame Resistant Fabric Products Offered

10.9.5 Lenzing AG Recent Development

10.10 Solvay Sa

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flame Resistant Fabric Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Solvay Sa Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Solvay Sa Recent Development

10.11 W L Gore & Associates

10.11.1 W L Gore & Associates Corporation Information

10.11.2 W L Gore & Associates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 W L Gore & Associates Flame Resistant Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 W L Gore & Associates Flame Resistant Fabric Products Offered

10.11.5 W L Gore & Associates Recent Development

11 Flame Resistant Fabric Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flame Resistant Fabric Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flame Resistant Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

