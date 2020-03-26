LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Research Report: PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International, Kansai Paint, Hempel A/S

Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market by Type: Solvent Based, Water Based, Powder Coatings, Others

Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market by Application: General Industrial, Protective, Automotive OEM, Industrial Wood, Automotive Refinish

The global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Solvent Based

1.3.3 Water Based

1.3.4 Powder Coatings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 General Industrial

1.4.3 Protective

1.4.4 Automotive OEM

1.4.5 Industrial Wood

1.4.6 Automotive Refinish

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Industry Trends

2.4.1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating as of 2019)

3.4 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PPG Industries

11.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 PPG Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 PPG Industries Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PPG Industries Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products and Services

11.1.5 PPG Industries SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 PPG Industries Recent Developments

11.2 Akzo Nobel NV

11.2.1 Akzo Nobel NV Corporation Information

11.2.2 Akzo Nobel NV Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Akzo Nobel NV Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Akzo Nobel NV Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products and Services

11.2.5 Akzo Nobel NV SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Akzo Nobel NV Recent Developments

11.3 Axalta Coating Systems

11.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

11.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products and Services

11.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments

11.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company

11.4.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

11.4.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products and Services

11.4.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Developments

11.5 RPM International

11.5.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.5.2 RPM International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 RPM International Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 RPM International Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products and Services

11.5.5 RPM International SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 RPM International Recent Developments

11.6 Kansai Paint

11.6.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kansai Paint Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Kansai Paint Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Kansai Paint Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products and Services

11.6.5 Kansai Paint SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Kansai Paint Recent Developments

11.7 Hempel A/S

11.7.1 Hempel A/S Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hempel A/S Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Hempel A/S Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hempel A/S Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products and Services

11.7.5 Hempel A/S SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Hempel A/S Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Channels

12.2.2 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Distributors

12.3 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

