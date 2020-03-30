Los Angeles, United State: The market research report is a perfect compilation of in-depth, precise, and accurate analysis studies on the Global Functional Textiles Market. The reliable research studies provided in the report promise deeper understanding of the vendor landscape, segmentation, overall growth, and other aspects of the global Functional Textiles market. The report offers actionable insights into the current and future scenarios of the global Functional Textiles market so that players could effectively strategize for ensuring consistent business growth. All of the market findings and data provided in the report have been through exhaustive in-house as well as external validation processes.
All major players operating in the global Functional Textiles market are profiled on the basis of various factors such as market share, recent developments, future growth plans, current business strategies, profit margin, net profits, and revenue. The report also describes the nature of competition and how it may change or why it could remain the same in the coming years. Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to make improvements to their existing strategies or plan new ones that are appropriate to future market scenarios.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Functional Textiles Market are: Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, Eclat Textile Corporation, Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd., Toung Loong Textile MFG, Sofileta, Kelheim Fibres
Global Functional Textiles Market by Type: Anti-Bacterial, UV-Cut, Temperature Regulating, Water And Oil Repellent
Global Functional Textiles Market by Application: Geotextiles, Personal Protection, Medical, Hygiene, Sports and Leisure, Military/ War, Other
Under the segmental analysis section, the report offers a to-the-point and compendious research study on key product type, application, and regional segments of the global Functional Textiles market. It provides an industry-best market taxonomy and thorough analysis of each segment of the global Functional Textiles market. All of the segments of the global Functional Textiles market are studied based on their market share, future growth potential, and other significant factors. The extensive regional analysis offered in the report will help players to create strategies for individual regional markets, which could allow them to increase their presence in the global Functional Textiles market.
The report offers exhaustive analysis of the global Functional Textiles market with detailed studies on different subjects that will help players to create powerful growth strategies and cement a strong position in the industry. It provides complete mapping of the behaviors of market participants and the vendor landscape. Readers are also provided with information on important sustainability strategies that leading companies adopt when operating in the global Functional Textiles market. In addition, the analysts have provided thorough assessment of the impact of these strategies on market growth and competition. Players could use the report to prepare themselves well to face future market challenges and strongly compete in the global Functional Textiles market.
The report offers result-oriented market intelligence to help players:
• Identify crucial current and future trends of the global Functional Textiles market
• Cash in on regional market opportunities
• Explore ways to increase market share and strengthen competitive strategies
• Focus on lucrative growth areas to expand their presence in the global Functional Textiles market
• Understand customer behavior and growth patterns of the global Functional Textiles market
Overall, the report comes out as an effective instrument to gain deep insights into the global Functional Textiles market and become familiar with rewarding prospects and opportunities to increase profit margins.
Table Of Content
1 Functional Textiles Market Overview
1.1 Functional Textiles Product Overview
1.2 Functional Textiles Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Anti-Bacterial
1.2.2 UV-Cut
1.2.3 Temperature Regulating
1.2.4 Water And Oil Repellent
1.3 Global Functional Textiles Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Functional Textiles Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Functional Textiles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Functional Textiles Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Functional Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Functional Textiles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Functional Textiles Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Functional Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Functional Textiles Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Textiles Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Textiles Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Functional Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Functional Textiles Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Functional Textiles Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Textiles Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Functional Textiles as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Textiles Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Textiles Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Functional Textiles Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Functional Textiles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Functional Textiles Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Functional Textiles Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Functional Textiles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Functional Textiles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Functional Textiles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Functional Textiles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Functional Textiles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Functional Textiles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Functional Textiles by Application
4.1 Functional Textiles Segment by Application
4.1.1 Geotextiles
4.1.2 Personal Protection
4.1.3 Medical
4.1.4 Hygiene
4.1.5 Sports and Leisure
4.1.6 Military/ War
4.1.7 Other
4.2 Global Functional Textiles Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Functional Textiles Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Functional Textiles Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Functional Textiles Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Functional Textiles by Application
4.5.2 Europe Functional Textiles by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Functional Textiles by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles by Application
5 North America Functional Textiles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Functional Textiles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Functional Textiles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Textiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Functional Textiles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Textiles Business
10.1 Dyntex GmbH
10.1.1 Dyntex GmbH Corporation Information
10.1.2 Dyntex GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Dyntex GmbH Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Dyntex GmbH Functional Textiles Products Offered
10.1.5 Dyntex GmbH Recent Development
10.2 Trevira GmbH
10.2.1 Trevira GmbH Corporation Information
10.2.2 Trevira GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Trevira GmbH Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Dyntex GmbH Functional Textiles Products Offered
10.2.5 Trevira GmbH Recent Development
10.3 Eclat Textile Corporation
10.3.1 Eclat Textile Corporation Corporation Information
10.3.2 Eclat Textile Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Eclat Textile Corporation Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Eclat Textile Corporation Functional Textiles Products Offered
10.3.5 Eclat Textile Corporation Recent Development
10.4 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd.
10.4.1 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd. Corporation Information
10.4.2 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd. Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd. Functional Textiles Products Offered
10.4.5 Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd. Recent Development
10.5 Toung Loong Textile MFG
10.5.1 Toung Loong Textile MFG Corporation Information
10.5.2 Toung Loong Textile MFG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Toung Loong Textile MFG Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Toung Loong Textile MFG Functional Textiles Products Offered
10.5.5 Toung Loong Textile MFG Recent Development
10.6 Sofileta
10.6.1 Sofileta Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sofileta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Sofileta Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Sofileta Functional Textiles Products Offered
10.6.5 Sofileta Recent Development
10.7 Kelheim Fibres
10.7.1 Kelheim Fibres Corporation Information
10.7.2 Kelheim Fibres Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Kelheim Fibres Functional Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Kelheim Fibres Functional Textiles Products Offered
10.7.5 Kelheim Fibres Recent Development
…
11 Functional Textiles Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Functional Textiles Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Functional Textiles Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
