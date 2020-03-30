Los Angeles, United State: The market research report is a perfect compilation of in-depth, precise, and accurate analysis studies on the Global Powder Metal Parts Market. The reliable research studies provided in the report promise deeper understanding of the vendor landscape, segmentation, overall growth, and other aspects of the global Powder Metal Parts market. The report offers actionable insights into the current and future scenarios of the global Powder Metal Parts market so that players could effectively strategize for ensuring consistent business growth. All of the market findings and data provided in the report have been through exhaustive in-house as well as external validation processes.

All major players operating in the global Powder Metal Parts market are profiled on the basis of various factors such as market share, recent developments, future growth plans, current business strategies, profit margin, net profits, and revenue. The report also describes the nature of competition and how it may change or why it could remain the same in the coming years. Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to make improvements to their existing strategies or plan new ones that are appropriate to future market scenarios.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Powder Metal Parts Market are: GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical, Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, Perry Tool, Webster-Hoff Corporation, Catalus Corporation, Precision Sintered Parts, National Sintered Alloys, Inc., AAM, Hoganas AB, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Burgess-Norton, Carpenter Technology, Diamet, Dongmu, Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy, Weida

Global Powder Metal Parts Market by Type: Magnetic Assemblies, Filtration Systems, Structural Parts, Sharp Gemstone Grinding Blades, Auto Metal Components, Others

Global Powder Metal Parts Market by Application: Transportation, Mechanical, Construction and Structure, Aeronautics And Astronautics, Weapon, Biological & New Energy, Jewelry Making, Information Industrial &Electronic, Nuclear Industrial, Others

Under the segmental analysis section, the report offers a to-the-point and compendious research study on key product type, application, and regional segments of the global Powder Metal Parts market. It provides an industry-best market taxonomy and thorough analysis of each segment of the global Powder Metal Parts market. All of the segments of the global Powder Metal Parts market are studied based on their market share, future growth potential, and other significant factors. The extensive regional analysis offered in the report will help players to create strategies for individual regional markets, which could allow them to increase their presence in the global Powder Metal Parts market.

The report offers exhaustive analysis of the global Powder Metal Parts market with detailed studies on different subjects that will help players to create powerful growth strategies and cement a strong position in the industry. It provides complete mapping of the behaviors of market participants and the vendor landscape. Readers are also provided with information on important sustainability strategies that leading companies adopt when operating in the global Powder Metal Parts market. In addition, the analysts have provided thorough assessment of the impact of these strategies on market growth and competition. Players could use the report to prepare themselves well to face future market challenges and strongly compete in the global Powder Metal Parts market.

The report offers result-oriented market intelligence to help players:

• Identify crucial current and future trends of the global Powder Metal Parts market

• Cash in on regional market opportunities

• Explore ways to increase market share and strengthen competitive strategies

• Focus on lucrative growth areas to expand their presence in the global Powder Metal Parts market

• Understand customer behavior and growth patterns of the global Powder Metal Parts market

Overall, the report comes out as an effective instrument to gain deep insights into the global Powder Metal Parts market and become familiar with rewarding prospects and opportunities to increase profit margins.

Table Of Content

1 Powder Metal Parts Market Overview

1.1 Powder Metal Parts Product Overview

1.2 Powder Metal Parts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Magnetic Assemblies

1.2.2 Filtration Systems

1.2.3 Structural Parts

1.2.4 Sharp Gemstone Grinding Blades

1.2.5 Auto Metal Components

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Powder Metal Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Powder Metal Parts Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Powder Metal Parts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Powder Metal Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Powder Metal Parts Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Powder Metal Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Powder Metal Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Powder Metal Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Powder Metal Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Powder Metal Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Powder Metal Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Powder Metal Parts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Powder Metal Parts Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Powder Metal Parts Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Powder Metal Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Powder Metal Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Powder Metal Parts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Powder Metal Parts Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Powder Metal Parts Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Powder Metal Parts as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Powder Metal Parts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Powder Metal Parts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Powder Metal Parts Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Powder Metal Parts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Powder Metal Parts Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Powder Metal Parts Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Powder Metal Parts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Powder Metal Parts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Powder Metal Parts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Powder Metal Parts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Powder Metal Parts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Powder Metal Parts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Powder Metal Parts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Powder Metal Parts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Metal Parts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Metal Parts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Powder Metal Parts by Application

4.1 Powder Metal Parts Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Mechanical

4.1.3 Construction and Structure

4.1.4 Aeronautics And Astronautics

4.1.5 Weapon

4.1.6 Biological & New Energy

4.1.7 Jewelry Making

4.1.8 Information Industrial &Electronic

4.1.9 Nuclear Industrial

4.1.10 Others

4.2 Global Powder Metal Parts Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Powder Metal Parts Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Powder Metal Parts Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Powder Metal Parts Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Powder Metal Parts by Application

4.5.2 Europe Powder Metal Parts by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Powder Metal Parts by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Powder Metal Parts by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Powder Metal Parts by Application

5 North America Powder Metal Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Powder Metal Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Powder Metal Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Powder Metal Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Powder Metal Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Metal Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Metal Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Powder Metal Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Powder Metal Parts Business

10.1 GKN

10.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.1.2 GKN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 GKN Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GKN Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.1.5 GKN Recent Development

10.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries

10.2.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GKN Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.2.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

10.3 Hitachi Chemical

10.3.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hitachi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hitachi Chemical Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.3.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Fine Sinter

10.4.1 Fine Sinter Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fine Sinter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Fine Sinter Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Fine Sinter Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.4.5 Fine Sinter Recent Development

10.5 Miba AG

10.5.1 Miba AG Corporation Information

10.5.2 Miba AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Miba AG Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Miba AG Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.5.5 Miba AG Recent Development

10.6 Porite

10.6.1 Porite Corporation Information

10.6.2 Porite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Porite Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Porite Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.6.5 Porite Recent Development

10.7 PMG Holding

10.7.1 PMG Holding Corporation Information

10.7.2 PMG Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 PMG Holding Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 PMG Holding Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.7.5 PMG Holding Recent Development

10.8 Perry Tool

10.8.1 Perry Tool Corporation Information

10.8.2 Perry Tool Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Perry Tool Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Perry Tool Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.8.5 Perry Tool Recent Development

10.9 Webster-Hoff Corporation

10.9.1 Webster-Hoff Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Webster-Hoff Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Webster-Hoff Corporation Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Webster-Hoff Corporation Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.9.5 Webster-Hoff Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Catalus Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Powder Metal Parts Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Catalus Corporation Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Catalus Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Precision Sintered Parts

10.11.1 Precision Sintered Parts Corporation Information

10.11.2 Precision Sintered Parts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Precision Sintered Parts Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Precision Sintered Parts Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.11.5 Precision Sintered Parts Recent Development

10.12 National Sintered Alloys, Inc.

10.12.1 National Sintered Alloys, Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 National Sintered Alloys, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 National Sintered Alloys, Inc. Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 National Sintered Alloys, Inc. Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.12.5 National Sintered Alloys, Inc. Recent Development

10.13 AAM

10.13.1 AAM Corporation Information

10.13.2 AAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 AAM Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 AAM Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.13.5 AAM Recent Development

10.14 Hoganas AB

10.14.1 Hoganas AB Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hoganas AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hoganas AB Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hoganas AB Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.14.5 Hoganas AB Recent Development

10.15 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

10.15.1 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Corporation Information

10.15.2 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.15.5 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Recent Development

10.16 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

10.16.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Corporation Information

10.16.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.16.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Recent Development

10.17 Burgess-Norton

10.17.1 Burgess-Norton Corporation Information

10.17.2 Burgess-Norton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Burgess-Norton Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Burgess-Norton Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.17.5 Burgess-Norton Recent Development

10.18 Carpenter Technology

10.18.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Information

10.18.2 Carpenter Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Carpenter Technology Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Carpenter Technology Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.18.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Development

10.19 Diamet

10.19.1 Diamet Corporation Information

10.19.2 Diamet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Diamet Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Diamet Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.19.5 Diamet Recent Development

10.20 Dongmu

10.20.1 Dongmu Corporation Information

10.20.2 Dongmu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Dongmu Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Dongmu Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.20.5 Dongmu Recent Development

10.21 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy

10.21.1 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

10.21.2 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.21.5 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Recent Development

10.22 Weida

10.22.1 Weida Corporation Information

10.22.2 Weida Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Weida Powder Metal Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Weida Powder Metal Parts Products Offered

10.22.5 Weida Recent Development

11 Powder Metal Parts Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Powder Metal Parts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Powder Metal Parts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

