Los Angeles, United State: The market research report is a perfect compilation of in-depth, precise, and accurate analysis studies on the Global Refining Additive Market. The reliable research studies provided in the report promise deeper understanding of the vendor landscape, segmentation, overall growth, and other aspects of the global Refining Additive market. The report offers actionable insights into the current and future scenarios of the global Refining Additive market so that players could effectively strategize for ensuring consistent business growth. All of the market findings and data provided in the report have been through exhaustive in-house as well as external validation processes.

All major players operating in the global Refining Additive market are profiled on the basis of various factors such as market share, recent developments, future growth plans, current business strategies, profit margin, net profits, and revenue. The report also describes the nature of competition and how it may change or why it could remain the same in the coming years. Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to make improvements to their existing strategies or plan new ones that are appropriate to future market scenarios.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Refining Additive Market are: GE, Berkshire Hathaway, Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, Clariant, Exxon Mobil, Amspec, Evonik Industries, Albemarle, BASF, Johnson Matthey, Ecolab, Chevron, Infineum International, Total

Global Refining Additive Market by Type: Corrosion Inhibitor, Antioxidant, Defoamer, Biocide, Others

Global Refining Additive Market by Application: Crude Oil Processing Industry, Construction Industry, Others

Under the segmental analysis section, the report offers a to-the-point and compendious research study on key product type, application, and regional segments of the global Refining Additive market. It provides an industry-best market taxonomy and thorough analysis of each segment of the global Refining Additive market. All of the segments of the global Refining Additive market are studied based on their market share, future growth potential, and other significant factors. The extensive regional analysis offered in the report will help players to create strategies for individual regional markets, which could allow them to increase their presence in the global Refining Additive market.

The report offers exhaustive analysis of the global Refining Additive market with detailed studies on different subjects that will help players to create powerful growth strategies and cement a strong position in the industry. It provides complete mapping of the behaviors of market participants and the vendor landscape. Readers are also provided with information on important sustainability strategies that leading companies adopt when operating in the global Refining Additive market. In addition, the analysts have provided thorough assessment of the impact of these strategies on market growth and competition. Players could use the report to prepare themselves well to face future market challenges and strongly compete in the global Refining Additive market.

The report offers result-oriented market intelligence to help players:

• Identify crucial current and future trends of the global Refining Additive market

• Cash in on regional market opportunities

• Explore ways to increase market share and strengthen competitive strategies

• Focus on lucrative growth areas to expand their presence in the global Refining Additive market

• Understand customer behavior and growth patterns of the global Refining Additive market

Overall, the report comes out as an effective instrument to gain deep insights into the global Refining Additive market and become familiar with rewarding prospects and opportunities to increase profit margins.

Table Of Content

1 Refining Additive Market Overview

1.1 Refining Additive Product Overview

1.2 Refining Additive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Corrosion Inhibitor

1.2.2 Antioxidant

1.2.3 Defoamer

1.2.4 Biocide

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Refining Additive Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Refining Additive Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Refining Additive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Refining Additive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Refining Additive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Refining Additive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Refining Additive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Refining Additive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Refining Additive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Refining Additive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Refining Additive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Refining Additive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Refining Additive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Refining Additive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Refining Additive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Refining Additive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Refining Additive Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Refining Additive Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Refining Additive Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Refining Additive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Refining Additive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Refining Additive Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Refining Additive Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Refining Additive as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Refining Additive Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Refining Additive Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Refining Additive Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Refining Additive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Refining Additive Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Refining Additive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Refining Additive Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Refining Additive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Refining Additive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Refining Additive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Refining Additive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Refining Additive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Refining Additive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Refining Additive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Refining Additive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Refining Additive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Additive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Refining Additive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Refining Additive by Application

4.1 Refining Additive Segment by Application

4.1.1 Crude Oil Processing Industry

4.1.2 Construction Industry

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Refining Additive Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Refining Additive Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Refining Additive Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Refining Additive Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Refining Additive by Application

4.5.2 Europe Refining Additive by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Refining Additive by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Refining Additive by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Refining Additive by Application

5 North America Refining Additive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Refining Additive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Refining Additive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Refining Additive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Refining Additive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Additive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refining Additive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Refining Additive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Refining Additive Business

10.1 GE

10.1.1 GE Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 GE Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GE Refining Additive Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Recent Development

10.2 Berkshire Hathaway

10.2.1 Berkshire Hathaway Corporation Information

10.2.2 Berkshire Hathaway Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Berkshire Hathaway Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GE Refining Additive Products Offered

10.2.5 Berkshire Hathaway Recent Development

10.3 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals

10.3.1 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals Refining Additive Products Offered

10.3.5 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals Recent Development

10.4 Clariant

10.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information

10.4.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Clariant Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Clariant Refining Additive Products Offered

10.4.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.5 Exxon Mobil

10.5.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

10.5.2 Exxon Mobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Exxon Mobil Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Exxon Mobil Refining Additive Products Offered

10.5.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

10.6 Amspec

10.6.1 Amspec Corporation Information

10.6.2 Amspec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Amspec Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Amspec Refining Additive Products Offered

10.6.5 Amspec Recent Development

10.7 Evonik Industries

10.7.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Evonik Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Evonik Industries Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Evonik Industries Refining Additive Products Offered

10.7.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

10.8 Albemarle

10.8.1 Albemarle Corporation Information

10.8.2 Albemarle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Albemarle Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Albemarle Refining Additive Products Offered

10.8.5 Albemarle Recent Development

10.9 BASF

10.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.9.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 BASF Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 BASF Refining Additive Products Offered

10.9.5 BASF Recent Development

10.10 Johnson Matthey

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Refining Additive Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Johnson Matthey Refining Additive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development

10.11 Ecolab

10.11.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ecolab Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ecolab Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ecolab Refining Additive Products Offered

10.11.5 Ecolab Recent Development

10.12 Chevron

10.12.1 Chevron Corporation Information

10.12.2 Chevron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Chevron Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Chevron Refining Additive Products Offered

10.12.5 Chevron Recent Development

10.13 Infineum International

10.13.1 Infineum International Corporation Information

10.13.2 Infineum International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Infineum International Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Infineum International Refining Additive Products Offered

10.13.5 Infineum International Recent Development

10.14 Total

10.14.1 Total Corporation Information

10.14.2 Total Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Total Refining Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Total Refining Additive Products Offered

10.14.5 Total Recent Development

11 Refining Additive Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Refining Additive Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Refining Additive Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

