Market Overview

The global Disaster Recovery as a Service market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 22.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 6080.1 million by 2025, from USD 2684.1 million in 2019.

The Disaster Recovery as a Service market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Disaster Recovery as a Service market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Disaster Recovery as a Service market has been segmented into:

Backup and Recovery

Real-time Replication

Data Protection

Professional Services

By Application, Disaster Recovery as a Service has been segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Disaster Recovery as a Service markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Disaster Recovery as a Service market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Share Analysis

Disaster Recovery as a Service competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Disaster Recovery as a Service sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Disaster Recovery as a Service sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Disaster Recovery as a Service are:

IBm

NTT Communications

Iland

Microsoft

Recovery Point

Sungard as

Acronis

Bluelock

Infrascale

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cable & Wireless Communications

Tierpoint

Geminare

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Overview



Chapter Two: Company Profiles



Chapter Three: Market Competition, by Players



Chapter Four: Market Size by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries



Chapter Six: Europe Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries



Chapter Eight: South America Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries



Chapter Nine: Middle East & Africa Revenue Disaster Recovery as a Service by Countries



Chapter Ten: Market Size Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)



