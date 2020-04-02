LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Gypsum Plasterboard market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Gypsum Plasterboard market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Gypsum Plasterboard market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Gypsum Plasterboard market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Gypsum Plasterboard market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Gypsum Plasterboard market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Gypsum Plasterboard market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain, Etex Corp, USG, Knauf, Continental Building Products, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum, Fermacell, National Gypsum, Yoshino, BNBM, Jason, American Gypsum Company, PABCO Gypsum, Panel Rey, Plaka

Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market by Product Type: Gypsum Wallboard, Gypsum Ceiling

Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Gypsum Plasterboard market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Gypsum Plasterboard market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Gypsum Plasterboard market?

How will the global Gypsum Plasterboard market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Gypsum Plasterboard market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Gypsum Plasterboard market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Gypsum Plasterboard market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Gypsum Plasterboard Market Overview

1.1 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Overview

1.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gypsum Wallboard

1.2.2 Gypsum Ceiling

1.3 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Price by Type

1.4 North America Gypsum Plasterboard by Type

1.5 Europe Gypsum Plasterboard by Type

1.6 South America Gypsum Plasterboard by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Plasterboard by Type

2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Gypsum Plasterboard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Gypsum Plasterboard Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gypsum Plasterboard Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Gypsum Plasterboard Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Saint-Gobain

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Etex Corp

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 USG

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 USG Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Knauf

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Knauf Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Continental Building Products

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Continental Building Products Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Fermacell

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Fermacell Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 National Gypsum

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Yoshino

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Yoshino Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 BNBM

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Gypsum Plasterboard Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 BNBM Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Jason

3.12 American Gypsum Company

3.13 PABCO Gypsum

3.14 Panel Rey

3.15 Plaka

4 Gypsum Plasterboard Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Gypsum Plasterboard Sales by Countries

4.3.2 U.S.

4.3.3 Canada

4.4 Europe Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Gypsum Plasterboard Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 U.K.

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Gypsum Plasterboard Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Taiwan

4.5.8 Indonesia

4.5.9 Thailand

4.5.10 Malaysia

4.5.11 Philippines

4.5.12 Vietnam

4.6 South America Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Gypsum Plasterboard Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Mexico

4.6.2 Brazil

4.6.2 Argentina

4.7 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Plasterboard Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 Saudi Arabia

4.7.4 U.A.E

5 Gypsum Plasterboard by Application

5.1 Gypsum Plasterboard Segment by Application

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Industrial

5.2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 North America Gypsum Plasterboard by Application

5.4 Europe Gypsum Plasterboard by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Gypsum Plasterboard by Application

5.6 South America Gypsum Plasterboard by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Plasterboard by Application

6 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market Forecast

6.1 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.4 South America Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.3 Gypsum Plasterboard Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 Gypsum Wallboard Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Gypsum Ceiling Growth Forecast

6.4 Gypsum Plasterboard Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Forecast in Residential

6.4.3 Global Gypsum Plasterboard Forecast in Commercial

7 Gypsum Plasterboard Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Gypsum Plasterboard Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Gypsum Plasterboard Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

