LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Research Report: Dow, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis, Sunpor, Synthos, Polimeri, Styrochem, Sunde, Monotez, Jackon, Armacell, Honeywell, Saint-Gobain, Foamular

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market by Product Type: White EPS, Grey EPS

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market by Application: Building&Construction, Packaging, Others

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market?

How will the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Overview

1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Overview

1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 White EPS

1.2.2 Grey EPS

1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Price by Type

1.4 North America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Type

1.5 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Type

1.6 South America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Type

2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Dow

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Dow Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Owens Corning

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 BASF

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Ursa

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Ineos Styrencis

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Sunpor

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Synthos

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Polimeri

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Styrochem

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Sunde

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Monotez

3.12 Jackon

3.13 Armacell

3.14 Honeywell

3.15 Saint-Gobain

3.16 Foamular

4 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales by Countries

4.3.2 U.S.

4.3.3 Canada

4.4 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 U.K.

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Taiwan

4.5.8 Indonesia

4.5.9 Thailand

4.5.10 Malaysia

4.5.11 Philippines

4.5.12 Vietnam

4.6 South America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Mexico

4.6.2 Brazil

4.6.2 Argentina

4.7 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 Saudi Arabia

4.7.4 U.A.E

5 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Application

5.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Segment by Application

5.1.1 Building&Construction

5.1.2 Packaging

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 North America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Application

5.4 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Application

5.6 South America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Application

6 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Forecast

6.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.4 South America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.3 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 White EPS Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Grey EPS Growth Forecast

6.4 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Forecast in Building&Construction

6.4.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Forecast in Packaging

7 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

