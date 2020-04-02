According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Seating Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global aircraft seating market reached a strong growth in 2019. Seating is an essential component of an aircraft cabin that provides comfort and ensures the safety of passengers during their journey. Aircraft seats are made using polyester, artificial leather, nylon or wool, which are filled with cushion materials, such as silicon, neoprene and polyethylene. These seats are equipped with additional pockets for magazines and have ports for headphones and charging mobiles. The seating arrangement in a commercial aircraft is generally differentiated according to different classes.

The increasing air passenger traffic on account of inflating income levels and the growing global population represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for aircraft seating around the world. Other than this, several airlines are offering additional features, such as adjustable headrests, built-in massaging features, flatbed seating and in-flight entertainment services, for better user experience. Furthermore, domestic airlines are upgrading premium economy seats with additional features for improving efficiency and functionality. These advancements are expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Widebody Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Others

Market Breakup by Seating Class Type:

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Market Breakup by Seat Type:

9g

16g

Market Breakup by Fit Type:

Retro Fit

Line Fit

Market Breakup by Component Type:

Seat Actuators

Foams and Fittings

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Sector:

OEM

Aftermarket

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Acro Aircraft Seating

Adient Public Limited Company

Airbus SE

Autoflug GmbH

Aviointeriors SPA

Geven SPA

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering

Jamco Corporation

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Recaro Holding GmbH

Safran Aircraft Engines

Thompson Aero Seating Limited

United Technologies Corporation, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

