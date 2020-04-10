Hospitals segment is expected to grow the market for drug abuse testing over the forecast period for end user segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled Drug Abuse Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Sample Type and End User. The Global Drug Abuse Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 9,393.17 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,783.71 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global drug abuse testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001303/

Global drug abuse testing market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and forensic laboratories. In 2018, hospitals held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The advanced healthcare facilities in hospital settings and continuous availability of services for acute and complex conditions factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for drug abuse testing is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing consumption of illicit drugs and laws and regulations related to drug abuse. In addition, growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the drug abuse testing market include, Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., UCP Biosciences, MEDACX Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Wondfo, DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA, American Screening Corporation, Inc, Mercedes Medical, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc. and Laboratorio Sodré. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the drug abuse testing market. During May 2017, Siemens launched new troponin test, the key biomarker used in heart attack diagnostics. Bioventix are also used for diagnosis or monitoring conditions like heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse.

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100001303/

The report segments the Global Drug Abuse Testing Market as follows:

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market – By Product

Rapid Testing Devices

Analyzers

Consumables

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market – By Sample Type

Urine

Saliva

Blood

Others

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]