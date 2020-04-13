LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Adhesive Tapes market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Adhesive Tapes market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Adhesive Tapes market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Adhesive Tapes market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1633130/global-adhesive-tapes-market

The competitive landscape of the global Adhesive Tapes market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Adhesive Tapes market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report: 3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Lintec, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Avery Dennison (Yongle), Achem (YC Group), Scapa, Teraoka, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Denka, Stokvis Tapes, Shanghai Smith Adhesive, Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

Global Adhesive Tapes Market by Type: Polypropylene, Paper, PVC, Others

Global Adhesive Tapes Market by Application: Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Commodity Packaging, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Adhesive Tapes market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Adhesive Tapes market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Adhesive Tapes market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1633130/global-adhesive-tapes-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Adhesive Tapes market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Adhesive Tapes market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Adhesive Tapes market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Adhesive Tapes market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Adhesive Tapes market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Adhesive Tapes market?

Table Of Content

1 Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Adhesive Tapes Product Overview

1.2 Adhesive Tapes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polypropylene

1.2.2 Paper

1.2.3 PVC

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Adhesive Tapes Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Adhesive Tapes Industry

1.5.1.1 Adhesive Tapes Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Adhesive Tapes Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Adhesive Tapes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Adhesive Tapes Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Adhesive Tapes Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Adhesive Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Adhesive Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adhesive Tapes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adhesive Tapes Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Adhesive Tapes as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive Tapes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Adhesive Tapes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Adhesive Tapes Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Adhesive Tapes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Adhesive Tapes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Adhesive Tapes by Application

4.1 Adhesive Tapes Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Building and Construction

4.1.3 Electrical and Electronics

4.1.4 Healthcare

4.1.5 Commodity Packaging

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Adhesive Tapes by Application

4.5.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Adhesive Tapes by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes by Application

5 North America Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Adhesive Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adhesive Tapes Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 3M Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3M Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Nitto

10.2.1 Nitto Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nitto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Nitto Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 3M Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.2.5 Nitto Recent Development

10.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

10.3.1 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.3.5 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Development

10.4 Lintec

10.4.1 Lintec Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lintec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Lintec Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lintec Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.4.5 Lintec Recent Development

10.5 Intertape Polymer Group

10.5.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Intertape Polymer Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Intertape Polymer Group Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Intertape Polymer Group Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.5.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Development

10.6 Shurtape Technologies

10.6.1 Shurtape Technologies Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shurtape Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Shurtape Technologies Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shurtape Technologies Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.6.5 Shurtape Technologies Recent Development

10.7 Avery Dennison (Yongle)

10.7.1 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.7.5 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Recent Development

10.8 Achem (YC Group)

10.8.1 Achem (YC Group) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Achem (YC Group) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Achem (YC Group) Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Achem (YC Group) Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.8.5 Achem (YC Group) Recent Development

10.9 Scapa

10.9.1 Scapa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Scapa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Scapa Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Scapa Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.9.5 Scapa Recent Development

10.10 Teraoka

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Adhesive Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Teraoka Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Teraoka Recent Development

10.11 ORAFOL Europe GmbH

10.11.1 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Corporation Information

10.11.2 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.11.5 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Recent Development

10.12 Denka

10.12.1 Denka Corporation Information

10.12.2 Denka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Denka Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Denka Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.12.5 Denka Recent Development

10.13 Stokvis Tapes

10.13.1 Stokvis Tapes Corporation Information

10.13.2 Stokvis Tapes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Stokvis Tapes Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Stokvis Tapes Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.13.5 Stokvis Tapes Recent Development

10.14 Shanghai Smith Adhesive

10.14.1 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.14.5 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Recent Development

10.15 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

10.15.1 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Recent Development

11 Adhesive Tapes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Adhesive Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.