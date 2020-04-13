LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Research Report: Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International), Dane Color (RPM International), Radiant Color N.V (RPM International), UKSEUNG, SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO), Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology, China wanlong chemical, Lynwon Group, J Color Technologies, Vicome Corp, Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd), Aron Universal Ltd, Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp, LuminoChem

Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market by Type: Thermoset Type, Thermoplastic Type, Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market by Application: Paints & Coatings Industry, Printing Inks Industry, Plastics Industry, Other

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market?

Table Of Content

1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Overview

1.1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Product Overview

1.2 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermoset Type

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Type

1.2.3 Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

1.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Industry

1.5.1.1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Daylight Fluorescent Pigments as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments by Application

4.1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paints & Coatings Industry

4.1.2 Printing Inks Industry

4.1.3 Plastics Industry

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments by Application

4.5.2 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments by Application

5 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Business

10.1 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International)

10.1.1 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.1.5 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Recent Development

10.2 Dane Color (RPM International)

10.2.1 Dane Color (RPM International) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dane Color (RPM International) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Dane Color (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.2.5 Dane Color (RPM International) Recent Development

10.3 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International)

10.3.1 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.3.5 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Recent Development

10.4 UKSEUNG

10.4.1 UKSEUNG Corporation Information

10.4.2 UKSEUNG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 UKSEUNG Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 UKSEUNG Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.4.5 UKSEUNG Recent Development

10.5 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)

10.5.1 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Corporation Information

10.5.2 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.5.5 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Recent Development

10.6 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology

10.6.1 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.6.5 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Recent Development

10.7 China wanlong chemical

10.7.1 China wanlong chemical Corporation Information

10.7.2 China wanlong chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 China wanlong chemical Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 China wanlong chemical Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.7.5 China wanlong chemical Recent Development

10.8 Lynwon Group

10.8.1 Lynwon Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lynwon Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Lynwon Group Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Lynwon Group Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.8.5 Lynwon Group Recent Development

10.9 J Color Technologies

10.9.1 J Color Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 J Color Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 J Color Technologies Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 J Color Technologies Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.9.5 J Color Technologies Recent Development

10.10 Vicome Corp

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Vicome Corp Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Vicome Corp Recent Development

10.11 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd)

10.11.1 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.11.5 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd) Recent Development

10.12 Aron Universal Ltd

10.12.1 Aron Universal Ltd Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aron Universal Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aron Universal Ltd Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Aron Universal Ltd Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.12.5 Aron Universal Ltd Recent Development

10.13 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp

10.13.1 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.13.5 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp Recent Development

10.14 LuminoChem

10.14.1 LuminoChem Corporation Information

10.14.2 LuminoChem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 LuminoChem Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 LuminoChem Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products Offered

10.14.5 LuminoChem Recent Development

11 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

