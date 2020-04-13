LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Ammunition market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Ammunition market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Ammunition market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Ammunition market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1633131/global-ammunition-market

The competitive landscape of the global Ammunition market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Ammunition market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ammunition Market Research Report: Northrop Grumman Corporation, Vista Outdoors, Rosoboronexport, Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition), Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG), FN Herstal, Nammo, Nexter, BAE Systems, Poongsan Defense, IMI (Israel Military Industries), General Dynamics, Day & Zimmermann, Rheinmetall Defence, Leonardo, Bazalt, Zavod Plastmass, National Presto, China North Industries Corp (NORINCO), CSGC

Global Ammunition Market by Type: Small Caliber Ammunition, Medium Caliber Ammunition, Large Caliber Ammunition

Global Ammunition Market by Application: Military, Law Enforcement, Civilian

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Ammunition market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Ammunition market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Ammunition market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1633131/global-ammunition-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Ammunition market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Ammunition market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Ammunition market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Ammunition market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Ammunition market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Ammunition market?

Table Of Content

1 Ammunition Market Overview

1.1 Ammunition Product Overview

1.2 Ammunition Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Small Caliber Ammunition

1.2.2 Medium Caliber Ammunition

1.2.3 Large Caliber Ammunition

1.3 Global Ammunition Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Ammunition Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Ammunition Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Ammunition Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Ammunition Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Ammunition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Ammunition Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Ammunition Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Ammunition Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Ammunition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ammunition Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ammunition Industry

1.5.1.1 Ammunition Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Ammunition Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Ammunition Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Ammunition Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ammunition Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ammunition Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Ammunition Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ammunition Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ammunition Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ammunition Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ammunition Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ammunition as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ammunition Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ammunition Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ammunition Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Ammunition Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ammunition Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Ammunition Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ammunition Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Ammunition Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Ammunition Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Ammunition Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Ammunition Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Ammunition Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Ammunition Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Ammunition Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Ammunition Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Ammunition Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Ammunition by Application

4.1 Ammunition Segment by Application

4.1.1 Military

4.1.2 Law Enforcement

4.1.3 Civilian

4.2 Global Ammunition Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Ammunition Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ammunition Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Ammunition Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Ammunition by Application

4.5.2 Europe Ammunition by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ammunition by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Ammunition by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ammunition by Application

5 North America Ammunition Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Ammunition Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Ammunition Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Ammunition Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Ammunition Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Ammunition Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Ammunition Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ammunition Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ammunition Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Ammunition Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Ammunition Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Ammunition Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ammunition Business

10.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Ammunition Products Offered

10.1.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Vista Outdoors

10.2.1 Vista Outdoors Corporation Information

10.2.2 Vista Outdoors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Vista Outdoors Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Ammunition Products Offered

10.2.5 Vista Outdoors Recent Development

10.3 Rosoboronexport

10.3.1 Rosoboronexport Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rosoboronexport Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Rosoboronexport Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Rosoboronexport Ammunition Products Offered

10.3.5 Rosoboronexport Recent Development

10.4 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)

10.4.1 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Ammunition Products Offered

10.4.5 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Recent Development

10.5 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)

10.5.1 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Ammunition Products Offered

10.5.5 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Recent Development

10.6 FN Herstal

10.6.1 FN Herstal Corporation Information

10.6.2 FN Herstal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 FN Herstal Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 FN Herstal Ammunition Products Offered

10.6.5 FN Herstal Recent Development

10.7 Nammo

10.7.1 Nammo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nammo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nammo Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nammo Ammunition Products Offered

10.7.5 Nammo Recent Development

10.8 Nexter

10.8.1 Nexter Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nexter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Nexter Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nexter Ammunition Products Offered

10.8.5 Nexter Recent Development

10.9 BAE Systems

10.9.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

10.9.2 BAE Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 BAE Systems Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 BAE Systems Ammunition Products Offered

10.9.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

10.10 Poongsan Defense

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ammunition Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Poongsan Defense Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Poongsan Defense Recent Development

10.11 IMI (Israel Military Industries)

10.11.1 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Corporation Information

10.11.2 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Ammunition Products Offered

10.11.5 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Recent Development

10.12 General Dynamics

10.12.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

10.12.2 General Dynamics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 General Dynamics Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 General Dynamics Ammunition Products Offered

10.12.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

10.13 Day & Zimmermann

10.13.1 Day & Zimmermann Corporation Information

10.13.2 Day & Zimmermann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Day & Zimmermann Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Day & Zimmermann Ammunition Products Offered

10.13.5 Day & Zimmermann Recent Development

10.14 Rheinmetall Defence

10.14.1 Rheinmetall Defence Corporation Information

10.14.2 Rheinmetall Defence Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Rheinmetall Defence Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Rheinmetall Defence Ammunition Products Offered

10.14.5 Rheinmetall Defence Recent Development

10.15 Leonardo

10.15.1 Leonardo Corporation Information

10.15.2 Leonardo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Leonardo Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Leonardo Ammunition Products Offered

10.15.5 Leonardo Recent Development

10.16 Bazalt

10.16.1 Bazalt Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bazalt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Bazalt Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Bazalt Ammunition Products Offered

10.16.5 Bazalt Recent Development

10.17 Zavod Plastmass

10.17.1 Zavod Plastmass Corporation Information

10.17.2 Zavod Plastmass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Zavod Plastmass Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Zavod Plastmass Ammunition Products Offered

10.17.5 Zavod Plastmass Recent Development

10.18 National Presto

10.18.1 National Presto Corporation Information

10.18.2 National Presto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 National Presto Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 National Presto Ammunition Products Offered

10.18.5 National Presto Recent Development

10.19 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)

10.19.1 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO) Corporation Information

10.19.2 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO) Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO) Ammunition Products Offered

10.19.5 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO) Recent Development

10.20 CSGC

10.20.1 CSGC Corporation Information

10.20.2 CSGC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 CSGC Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 CSGC Ammunition Products Offered

10.20.5 CSGC Recent Development

11 Ammunition Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ammunition Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ammunition Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.