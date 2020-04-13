LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Plastic Closure market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Plastic Closure market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Plastic Closure market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Plastic Closure market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Plastic Closure market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Plastic Closure market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plastic Closure Market Research Report: Bericap, Closure Systems International, Aptar Group, GCS, Silgan, ALPLA, THC, Berry Plastics, Mold Rite Plastics, Oriental Containers, Zijiang, Jinfu, ZhongFu, Blackhawk Molding, Mocap

Global Plastic Closure Market by Type: PP Closure, PE Closure, Other

Global Plastic Closure Market by Application: Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal Care Products, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Plastic Closure market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Plastic Closure market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Plastic Closure market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Plastic Closure market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Plastic Closure market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Plastic Closure market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Plastic Closure market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Plastic Closure market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Plastic Closure market?

Table Of Content

1 Plastic Closure Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Closure Product Overview

1.2 Plastic Closure Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PP Closure

1.2.2 PE Closure

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Plastic Closure Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Plastic Closure Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Plastic Closure Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic Closure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Plastic Closure Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic Closure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Plastic Closure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic Closure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Closure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic Closure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Plastic Closure Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Plastic Closure Industry

1.5.1.1 Plastic Closure Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Plastic Closure Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Plastic Closure Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Plastic Closure Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic Closure Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic Closure Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic Closure Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Closure Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic Closure Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Closure Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Closure Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plastic Closure as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Closure Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic Closure Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plastic Closure Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Plastic Closure Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic Closure Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plastic Closure Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Plastic Closure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Closure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Closure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Closure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Plastic Closure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Plastic Closure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Plastic Closure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Plastic Closure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Plastic Closure by Application

4.1 Plastic Closure Segment by Application

4.1.1 Beverage Industry

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.3 Personal Care Products

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Plastic Closure Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Plastic Closure Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plastic Closure Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Plastic Closure Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Plastic Closure by Application

4.5.2 Europe Plastic Closure by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Closure by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Plastic Closure by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure by Application

5 North America Plastic Closure Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Plastic Closure Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic Closure Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Plastic Closure Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Plastic Closure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Closure Business

10.1 Bericap

10.1.1 Bericap Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bericap Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bericap Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bericap Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.1.5 Bericap Recent Development

10.2 Closure Systems International

10.2.1 Closure Systems International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Closure Systems International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Closure Systems International Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bericap Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.2.5 Closure Systems International Recent Development

10.3 Aptar Group

10.3.1 Aptar Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aptar Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Aptar Group Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Aptar Group Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.3.5 Aptar Group Recent Development

10.4 GCS

10.4.1 GCS Corporation Information

10.4.2 GCS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 GCS Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 GCS Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.4.5 GCS Recent Development

10.5 Silgan

10.5.1 Silgan Corporation Information

10.5.2 Silgan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Silgan Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Silgan Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.5.5 Silgan Recent Development

10.6 ALPLA

10.6.1 ALPLA Corporation Information

10.6.2 ALPLA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ALPLA Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ALPLA Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.6.5 ALPLA Recent Development

10.7 THC

10.7.1 THC Corporation Information

10.7.2 THC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 THC Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 THC Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.7.5 THC Recent Development

10.8 Berry Plastics

10.8.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Berry Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Berry Plastics Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Berry Plastics Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.8.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

10.9 Mold Rite Plastics

10.9.1 Mold Rite Plastics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mold Rite Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mold Rite Plastics Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mold Rite Plastics Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.9.5 Mold Rite Plastics Recent Development

10.10 Oriental Containers

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plastic Closure Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Oriental Containers Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Oriental Containers Recent Development

10.11 Zijiang

10.11.1 Zijiang Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zijiang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Zijiang Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Zijiang Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.11.5 Zijiang Recent Development

10.12 Jinfu

10.12.1 Jinfu Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jinfu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Jinfu Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Jinfu Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.12.5 Jinfu Recent Development

10.13 ZhongFu

10.13.1 ZhongFu Corporation Information

10.13.2 ZhongFu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 ZhongFu Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 ZhongFu Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.13.5 ZhongFu Recent Development

10.14 Blackhawk Molding

10.14.1 Blackhawk Molding Corporation Information

10.14.2 Blackhawk Molding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Blackhawk Molding Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Blackhawk Molding Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.14.5 Blackhawk Molding Recent Development

10.15 Mocap

10.15.1 Mocap Corporation Information

10.15.2 Mocap Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Mocap Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Mocap Plastic Closure Products Offered

10.15.5 Mocap Recent Development

11 Plastic Closure Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic Closure Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic Closure Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

